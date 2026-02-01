For Ellie Foundation Pickleball Tournament Raffle Tickets

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One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 10 treatment package of Stemwave Regenerative therapy treatment at The MedSpa at Lash Moi. Treatment total value $2,000!
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Apron, Pickleball serving pieces, pickleball pasta, pickleball game and more
One raffle ticket for a chance to win an annual membership to the PutAway - the amazing indoor 7-court pickleball facility in Millersville MD. Value: $640, two winners will be drawn
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 1 Hour private lesson with a certified instructor at The Putaway. Two winners will be drawn.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones (over the ear) . Value: $359
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: A $100 gift card to La Posta in Severna Park and 2 bottles of wine (must be 21 to win).
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: a $200 Gift Card to Savvy Consignment in Severna Park, MD.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: A Luzz Pickleball Shoulder bag. $70 value - Paddle not included
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Kanga Pickleball Cooler bag and JBL Go 3 speaker
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Enhance Pickleball Dink Master 3.0 indoor/outdoor trainer
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: One month free membership to The Stretch Zone of Severna Park (Value $240)
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker Pro 8.5qt (Value $170)
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Chef IQ smart wireless meat thermometer (Value $180)
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $90 Gift card to Image Creators Salon and Spa in Severna Park MD
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $100 Gift Card to VIP Nails in Severna Park, MD
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 2 tickets to the 2026 UM BWMC Foundation Crab Feast
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 2 tickets to Corks for a Cause, June 3, 2026 at Homestead Gardens Severna Park.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Giant Spoons, Sixem dice game, Phase 10, Blank Slate and $30 gift card to Franklin's Toys.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Scout bag, Cabana Towel and Pickleball plastic cup and coaster set
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 gift card to Ketch 22 in North Beach, MD
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card, Redeemable at Donnelly's Dockside, JB's, Park Tavern and Pratt Street Ale House.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $100 Gift Card to Whimsicality in Cape St. Claire, and a Large Conversation hearts Bogg bag! (Donated by Whimsicality)
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card to The Point Crab House and Grill in Arnold, MD
One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card to Side Street Framers, Hand painted print, hand painted oyster shell and candle. (Donated by Side Street Framers)
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