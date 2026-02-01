For Ellie Foundation Inc

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For Ellie Foundation Inc

About this event

For Ellie Foundation Pickleball Tournament Raffle Tickets

Stemwave Regenerative Therapy Treatment item
Stemwave Regenerative Therapy Treatment
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 10 treatment package of Stemwave Regenerative therapy treatment at The MedSpa at Lash Moi. Treatment total value $2,000!

Pickleball Fanatic Bundle item
Pickleball Fanatic Bundle
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Apron, Pickleball serving pieces, pickleball pasta, pickleball game and more

The PutAway Annual Membership + JOOLA Paddle item
The PutAway Annual Membership + JOOLA Paddle
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win an annual membership to the PutAway - the amazing indoor 7-court pickleball facility in Millersville MD. Value: $640, two winners will be drawn

1 Hour Private Lesson item
1 Hour Private Lesson
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 1 Hour private lesson with a certified instructor at The Putaway. Two winners will be drawn.

Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones item
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones (over the ear) . Value: $359

Wine & Dine Package
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: A $100 gift card to La Posta in Severna Park and 2 bottles of wine (must be 21 to win).

$200 Gift Card to Savvy Consignment item
$200 Gift Card to Savvy Consignment
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: a $200 Gift Card to Savvy Consignment in Severna Park, MD.

Luzz Picklebag Shoulder bag item
Luzz Picklebag Shoulder bag
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: A Luzz Pickleball Shoulder bag. $70 value - Paddle not included

Kanga Cooler bag and speaker item
Kanga Cooler bag and speaker
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Kanga Pickleball Cooler bag and JBL Go 3 speaker

Dink Master 3.0 item
Dink Master 3.0
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Enhance Pickleball Dink Master 3.0 indoor/outdoor trainer

One Month Membership - Stretch Zone item
One Month Membership - Stretch Zone
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: One month free membership to The Stretch Zone of Severna Park (Value $240)

Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker Pro item
Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker Pro
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker Pro 8.5qt (Value $170)

Chef IQ Smart Wireless meat thermometer item
Chef IQ Smart Wireless meat thermometer
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Chef IQ smart wireless meat thermometer (Value $180)

$90 Gift Card to Image Creators item
$90 Gift Card to Image Creators
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $90 Gift card to Image Creators Salon and Spa in Severna Park MD

$100 Gift Card to VIP Nails item
$100 Gift Card to VIP Nails
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $100 Gift Card to VIP Nails in Severna Park, MD

2 Tickets to UM BWMC Crab Feast item
2 Tickets to UM BWMC Crab Feast
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 2 tickets to the 2026 UM BWMC Foundation Crab Feast

2 Tickets to Corks for a Cause item
2 Tickets to Corks for a Cause
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: 2 tickets to Corks for a Cause, June 3, 2026 at Homestead Gardens Severna Park.

Family Game Night - Franklin's Toy
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Giant Spoons, Sixem dice game, Phase 10, Blank Slate and $30 gift card to Franklin's Toys.

Scout Bag, Towel and Coaster Set item
Scout Bag, Towel and Coaster Set
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: Scout bag, Cabana Towel and Pickleball plastic cup and coaster set

$50 Gift Card to Ketch 22 item
$50 Gift Card to Ketch 22
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 gift card to Ketch 22 in North Beach, MD

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card, Redeemable at Donnelly's Dockside, JB's, Park Tavern and Pratt Street Ale House.

$100 Gift Card and Large Bogg Bag item
$100 Gift Card and Large Bogg Bag
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $100 Gift Card to Whimsicality in Cape St. Claire, and a Large Conversation hearts Bogg bag! (Donated by Whimsicality)

$50 Gift Card to The Point Crab House and Grill
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card to The Point Crab House and Grill in Arnold, MD

Side Street Framers Gift Basket
$1

One raffle ticket for a chance to win: $50 Gift Card to Side Street Framers, Hand painted print, hand painted oyster shell and candle. (Donated by Side Street Framers)

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