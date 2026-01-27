For everyONE Community Banquet

Recommended Donation: $250 per person

Your banquet ticket is a recommended donation and an invitation to participate in a meaningful evening of vision, connection, and Kingdom impact. There is no required amount to attend and all proceeds benefit Cape Christian's For everyONE Campaign. We invite you to give as you feel led, trusting that God uses willing hearts to accomplish His purposes.





Your generosity directly supports the mission to serve our community with the love of Jesus—today and for generations to come. Thank you for joining us in faith as we move forward together.