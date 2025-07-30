For Lady's Sake's Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable night of wine, learning, and laughter with this private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More. Led by their expert wine staff, you’ll explore unique varietals, expand your palate, and gain tips to pair wine perfectly with food.

Choose from one of their most popular themed classes, such as:

· Wine 101: In Vino Veritas – Learn the essentials of tasting & pairing.

· A Spotlight on Spanish Wines – A journey through Spain’s finest reds & sparkling Cavas.

· So Many Ways to Chardonnay – Explore the many flavors of this versatile grape.

· A Wine Tour of Italy – From Prosecco to Sangiovese, travel the wines of Italy.

· Discover Cabernet Sauvignon – The king of reds from around the globe.

· Napa Valley & Beyond – Taste world-famous California wines.

Details:

· Valid for up to 20 guests (21+ only).

· Minimum of 10 participants required.

· May add additional attendees for $30 per person (subject to room capacity and local laws).

· Food not provided, but outside catering may be permitted at select locations.

· Reservations must be made at least six weeks in advance.

· Not valid on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year.

· Certificate expires May 7, 2026.

📍 Total Wine & More – Louisville, KY (and other participating stores)

Estimated Value: $600