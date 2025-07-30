For Lady's Sake's Silent Auction

For Lady's Sake

UofL Football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: University of Louisville Athletics


Own a true piece of Cardinal football history with this University of Louisville football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm. Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback, has become a fan favorite leading the Cards on the sidelines. This exclusive collector’s item is perfect for any die-hard Louisville fan, sports enthusiast, or memorabilia collector.

Item Details:

  • Authentic University of Louisville Football
  • Personally signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm
  • Comes with certificate of authenticity (if applicable)
  • Great display piece for home, office, or fan cave

Estimated Value: Priceless

Wellness & Self-Care Package
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Heal Facial Spa, Jones & Daughter, Dove Hunt Dog Wines and Just Lit


Treat yourself (or someone special) to a full day of rest, recharge, and radiance with this thoughtfully curated Wellness & Self-Care Package. It blends professional-grade skincare from Circadia with wine, locally made self-care luxuries and a spa gift card to create a full experience.

Package Includes:

  • Vitamin C Reversal Serum (0.5 oz / 15 ml) – Brightens and protects skin
  • Licorice & Bearberry Brightening Facial Mist (4 oz / 118 ml) – Refreshing hydration & tone-evening
  • Tranquili-Cream Facial Cream (2 oz / 59 ml) – Calming moisture boost
  • Lipid Replacing Cleansing Gel (2 oz / 60 ml) – Gentle facial cleanser
  • Circadia Travel Bag – Stylish organizer
  • J.Michaels Salon and Spa Gift Card -$50

PLUS these pampering extras:

  • Dove Hunt Dog 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Dove Hunt Dog 2024 Chardonnay
  • My City Soaps – L’uvul Lavender & Nulu Lemon Bars – Small-batch, Louisville-made soaps with natural scents
  • Just Lit Candle Co. Soy Wax Candle – Hand-poured candle to set a calming vibe
  • LoveShackFancy “Secret Crush” Perfume Sample – Romantic floral scent for a personal treat
  • Candier “Girl, Spread the Love” Good Vibes Bracelet – Uplifting reminder to carry positivity
  • “You Are Perfect” Cozy Socks – Soft & affirming comfort for your self-care day
  • Steam Pro - Polish removal system
  • J.Michael's Salon and Spa Euforia - Frizz control products

Estimated Value: ~$225+


Eat and Drink Your Bourbon Gift Package
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Bourbon Barrel Foods:


Take home the flavors of Kentucky with this handcrafted gourmet basket from Bourbon Barrel Foods. Featuring award-winning barrel-aged sauces, smoked spices, artisan coffee, and snackable pecans, this collection celebrates Louisville’s rich bourbon heritage in every bite and sip. Perfect for the foodie, grill master, or bourbon lover in your life!


Basket Includes:

  • Signed Brough Brothers Bourbon Bottle
  • Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee (12 oz, Whole Bean)
  • Bourbon Smoked Spice Pecans (6 oz)
  • Old Forester Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup (2 oz)
  • Bourbon Smoked Paprika (7.5 oz)
  • Kentuckyaki – Kentucky Style Teriyaki Sauce (375 ml)
  • Bourbon Smoked Sea Salt (4 oz)
  • Bourbon Smoked Pepper (2 oz)
  • Bluegrass Soy Sauce – Bourbon Barrel Aged (100 ml)
  • Bourbon Barrel Aged Worcestershire Sauce (100 ml)
  • Bluegrass Soy Sauce – Regular (100 ml)

Estimated Value: $125

Total Wine class for 20
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night of wine, learning, and laughter with this private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More. Led by their expert wine staff, you’ll explore unique varietals, expand your palate, and gain tips to pair wine perfectly with food.

 

Choose from one of their most popular themed classes, such as:

·       Wine 101: In Vino Veritas – Learn the essentials of tasting & pairing.

·       A Spotlight on Spanish Wines – A journey through Spain’s finest reds & sparkling Cavas.

·       So Many Ways to Chardonnay – Explore the many flavors of this versatile grape.

·       A Wine Tour of Italy – From Prosecco to Sangiovese, travel the wines of Italy.

·       Discover Cabernet Sauvignon – The king of reds from around the globe.

·       Napa Valley & Beyond – Taste world-famous California wines.

 

Details:

·       Valid for up to 20 guests (21+ only).

·       Minimum of 10 participants required.

·       May add additional attendees for $30 per person (subject to room capacity and local laws).

·       Food not provided, but outside catering may be permitted at select locations.

·       Reservations must be made at least six weeks in advance.

·       Not valid on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year.

·       Certificate expires May 7, 2026.

 

📍 Total Wine & More – Louisville, KY (and other participating stores)

 

Estimated Value: $600

Jodi Lynn Doodles art package
$25

Starting bid

Louisville Love by Jodi Lynn Doodles (Art Print + Stationery Set)

 

Donor: Jodi Lynn Doodles — whimsical pen/ink & watercolor illustrations by Michigan artist Jodi Lynn Burton. 

 

What’s included (4 pieces):

·       Two 11”×14” prints

• Louisville, KY City Portrait (skyline + local landmarks) — archival print of Jodi’s original pen/ink + watercolor. 

• Nevertheless, She Persisted (portraits of trailblazing women) — 11”×14” print. 

·       Boxed 8-pack of blank greeting cards with kraft envelopes (A2 size), designed by the artist. 

·       Assorted vinyl stickers (water-resistant, great for laptops/water bottles), typical single-sticker pricing $4 each. 

 

Artist highlight: Jodi’s cityscapes and people-focused illustrations celebrate the places and stories we love; her studio shop is based in Berkley, MI. 

 

Estimated retail value: $100

 

Perfect for: Louisville lovers, proud feminists, teachers/libraries, or anyone who wants bold, joyful art with a story.

 

Notes: All items are new. Frames not included. Local pickup at the event; shipping can be arranged at winner’s expense.

 

Learn more about the artist: jodilynndoodles.com and @jodi_lynn_doodles on Instagram. 

“A Taste of Louisiana” Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Ava Kempt


Bring the Big Easy to your kitchen and bar! This authentic Louisiana-themed package is loaded with Cajun flavors and classic southern spirits. Inside, you’ll find everything you need for a festive night of cooking and sipping — from jambalaya and dirty rice mixes to bold Cajun seasonings, fish and chicken fry, and authentic crawfish boil. Plus, toast Louisiana style with Bayou Rum (distilled from Louisiana sugarcane) and the iconic Sazerac Rye Whiskey.

 

Included Items:

 

  • Louisiana Fish Fry & Chicken Fry Mix
  • Louisiana Dirty Rice & Jambalaya Mixes
  • Fry Dat! Multi-purpose Fry Mix
  • Cajun Nation & Cajun seasoning blends
  • Red Bean Flavor Infusion & Camellia red beans
  • Crawfish & Shrimp Boil seasoning
  • Community Coffee (Louisiana’s iconic brew)
  • Bayou Rum — White Louisiana Rum (750 ml)
  • Sazerac Rye — Straight Rye Whiskey (750 ml)

Fair Market Value: $100


1-Year Unlimited Car Wash Membership
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Clementine’s Car Wash


Keep your car sparkling clean all year long with this 1-year unlimited wash membership at Clementine’s Car Wash. Enjoy unlimited washes, vacuum usage, and a shine that lasts at two convenient locations in La Grange and Louisville. Passes are easy to manage through the app, and you can even add family vehicles for 50% off!

Membership Includes:

  • Unlimited Washes for 1 Vehicle
  • Unlimited Vacuum Usage
  • Easy App Management (renew, cancel, or add vehicles anytime)
  • Add additional vehicles for 50% off with Family Plan
  • Wash features: Clementine Shine Citrus Suds, Undercarriage Wash, High Pressure Wash, Spot-Free Rinse, Drying Blowers

Participating Locations:

4 King’s Island General Admission Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Unleash your inner thrill-seeker with four regular admission tickets to King’s Island. These general-admission passes grant full access—including roller coasters, family rides, shows, and park grounds—for one unforgettable day. A perfect gift for families, friends, or anyone craving a day of fun.

Ticket Details:

  • 4 General Admission Tickets (valid on any regular operating day)
  • No blackout dates (unless otherwise specified by park)
  • Tickets may be redeemed via the park’s box office or e-ticket system

Estimated Value: $180


