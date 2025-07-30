For Lady's Sake's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Donated by: University of Louisville Athletics
Own a true piece of Cardinal football history with this University of Louisville football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm. Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback, has become a fan favorite leading the Cards on the sidelines. This exclusive collector’s item is perfect for any die-hard Louisville fan, sports enthusiast, or memorabilia collector.
Item Details:
Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated by: Heal Facial Spa, Jones & Daughter, Dove Hunt Dog Wines and Just Lit
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a full day of rest, recharge, and radiance with this thoughtfully curated Wellness & Self-Care Package. It blends professional-grade skincare from Circadia with wine, locally made self-care luxuries and a spa gift card to create a full experience.
Package Includes:
PLUS these pampering extras:
Estimated Value: ~$225+
Donated by Bourbon Barrel Foods:
Take home the flavors of Kentucky with this handcrafted gourmet basket from Bourbon Barrel Foods. Featuring award-winning barrel-aged sauces, smoked spices, artisan coffee, and snackable pecans, this collection celebrates Louisville’s rich bourbon heritage in every bite and sip. Perfect for the foodie, grill master, or bourbon lover in your life!
Basket Includes:
Estimated Value: $125
Enjoy an unforgettable night of wine, learning, and laughter with this private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More. Led by their expert wine staff, you’ll explore unique varietals, expand your palate, and gain tips to pair wine perfectly with food.
Choose from one of their most popular themed classes, such as:
· Wine 101: In Vino Veritas – Learn the essentials of tasting & pairing.
· A Spotlight on Spanish Wines – A journey through Spain’s finest reds & sparkling Cavas.
· So Many Ways to Chardonnay – Explore the many flavors of this versatile grape.
· A Wine Tour of Italy – From Prosecco to Sangiovese, travel the wines of Italy.
· Discover Cabernet Sauvignon – The king of reds from around the globe.
· Napa Valley & Beyond – Taste world-famous California wines.
Details:
· Valid for up to 20 guests (21+ only).
· Minimum of 10 participants required.
· May add additional attendees for $30 per person (subject to room capacity and local laws).
· Food not provided, but outside catering may be permitted at select locations.
· Reservations must be made at least six weeks in advance.
· Not valid on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year.
· Certificate expires May 7, 2026.
📍 Total Wine & More – Louisville, KY (and other participating stores)
Estimated Value: $600
Louisville Love by Jodi Lynn Doodles (Art Print + Stationery Set)
Donor: Jodi Lynn Doodles — whimsical pen/ink & watercolor illustrations by Michigan artist Jodi Lynn Burton.
What’s included (4 pieces):
· Two 11”×14” prints
• Louisville, KY City Portrait (skyline + local landmarks) — archival print of Jodi’s original pen/ink + watercolor.
• Nevertheless, She Persisted (portraits of trailblazing women) — 11”×14” print.
· Boxed 8-pack of blank greeting cards with kraft envelopes (A2 size), designed by the artist.
· Assorted vinyl stickers (water-resistant, great for laptops/water bottles), typical single-sticker pricing $4 each.
Artist highlight: Jodi’s cityscapes and people-focused illustrations celebrate the places and stories we love; her studio shop is based in Berkley, MI.
Estimated retail value: $100
Perfect for: Louisville lovers, proud feminists, teachers/libraries, or anyone who wants bold, joyful art with a story.
Notes: All items are new. Frames not included. Local pickup at the event; shipping can be arranged at winner’s expense.
Learn more about the artist: jodilynndoodles.com and @jodi_lynn_doodles on Instagram.
Donated by: Ava Kempt
Bring the Big Easy to your kitchen and bar! This authentic Louisiana-themed package is loaded with Cajun flavors and classic southern spirits. Inside, you’ll find everything you need for a festive night of cooking and sipping — from jambalaya and dirty rice mixes to bold Cajun seasonings, fish and chicken fry, and authentic crawfish boil. Plus, toast Louisiana style with Bayou Rum (distilled from Louisiana sugarcane) and the iconic Sazerac Rye Whiskey.
Included Items:
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated by: Clementine’s Car Wash
Keep your car sparkling clean all year long with this 1-year unlimited wash membership at Clementine’s Car Wash. Enjoy unlimited washes, vacuum usage, and a shine that lasts at two convenient locations in La Grange and Louisville. Passes are easy to manage through the app, and you can even add family vehicles for 50% off!
Membership Includes:
Participating Locations:
Unleash your inner thrill-seeker with four regular admission tickets to King’s Island. These general-admission passes grant full access—including roller coasters, family rides, shows, and park grounds—for one unforgettable day. A perfect gift for families, friends, or anyone craving a day of fun.
Ticket Details:
Estimated Value: $180
