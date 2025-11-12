For Pet's Sake Rescue's Holiday Scentsy Raffle 2025

There are 3 Basket Options (first winner picks their choice):





1) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Sugar Cookie Scent Bag; Just Breathe Hand Creme; Jeweled Pomegranate Body Butter; and 2 cute signs "Visitors must be approved by the cat" & "Life is better with a cat" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)





2) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Luna Scent Bag; Coconut Daiquiri Hand Creme and Body Butter; and cute sign "I work hard so my cat can have a better life" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)





3) Deep Roots Warmer with 10 scent bars. (Retail $104)