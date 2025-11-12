For Pet's Sake Rescue

Hosted by

For Pet's Sake Rescue

About this raffle

For Pet's Sake Rescue's Holiday Scentsy Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$20

There are 3 Basket Options (first winner picks their choice):


1) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Sugar Cookie Scent Bag; Just Breathe Hand Creme; Jeweled Pomegranate Body Butter; and 2 cute signs "Visitors must be approved by the cat" & "Life is better with a cat" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)


2) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Luna Scent Bag; Coconut Daiquiri Hand Creme and Body Butter; and cute sign "I work hard so my cat can have a better life" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)


3) Deep Roots Warmer with 10 scent bars. (Retail $104)

5 chances of winning
$75

There are 3 Basket Options (first winner picks their choice):


1) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Sugar Cookie Scent Bag; Just Breathe Hand Creme; Jeweled Pomegranate Body Butter; and 2 cute signs "Visitors must be approved by the cat" & "Life is better with a cat" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)


2) Gordy the Gnome Scent Buddy with Luna Scent Bag; Coconut Daiquiri Hand Creme and Body Butter; and cute sign "I work hard so my cat can have a better life" (Most items out of stock/discontinued)


3) Deep Roots Warmer with 10 scent bars. (Retail $104)

Add a donation for For Pet's Sake Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!