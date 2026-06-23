FOR STAFF ONLY* 2026 Staff Shirts

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2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.
2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.
2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.
2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.
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