A white t-shirt with a cartoon bear in a top hat holding maple leaves and text about a fall festival is displayed against a plain white background.
OUR LADY OF GRACE

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OUR LADY OF GRACE

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*FOR STAFF ONLY* 2026 Staff Shirts

Adult T-Shirt - MEDIUM item
Adult T-Shirt - MEDIUM
Free

2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.

0
Adult T-Shirt - LARGE item
Adult T-Shirt - LARGE
Free

2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.

0
Adult T-Shirt - XL item
Adult T-Shirt - XL
Free

2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.

0
Adult T-Shirt - XXL item
Adult T-Shirt - XXL
Free

2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 70th Anniversary of Our Lady of Grace School. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 22.

0
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