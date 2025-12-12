For the Culture: The Warrior Legacy Awards

🎟️ General Admission Tickets

The Warrior Legacy Awards Banquet 🏆💜💚

General Admission tickets provide entry to The Warrior Legacy Awards Banquet, an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements, leadership, and resilience of our KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Football student-athletes 🏈💜💚.





This ticket includes access to the full banquet experience, including awards presentations, senior recognition 🎓, and an opportunity to celebrate alongside families, coaches, alumni, and community supporters ✨.





General Admission tickets are available after the Early Bird period and are offered while seating remains available. We encourage guests to secure tickets early, as space is limited and this is a highly anticipated event.





Join us as we honor a remarkable season, recognize excellence, and continue building the Warrior legacy 🏆💪🏾.