For the Heartlands Shop - KCF at Visit Keweenaw

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Featuring Stay-Dri moisture management technology in the crown and sweatband, this lightly structured cap wicks away moisture and offers a UPF 35 rating for sunny days. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.
One Size Fits Most; adjustable toggle
Pigment-dyed, garment washed cap has a lived-in look and is slightly brushed for softness and comfort. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.
One Size Fits Most; adjustable toggle
Keep your head well covered during cooler weather. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.
Materials:
One Size Fits Most
Iron-on patch with the Keweenaw Heartlands logo.
Size: 3 inches
Vinyl sticker with the Keweenaw Heartlands logo.
Size: 3 inches
Ultralight Standard Hiking Wallet
Designed by Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear, a local Hancock company, with the custom Keweenaw Heartlands patch.
Durable: We use tough and colorful VX21 Xpac to ensure a long life for your Wallet.
Slim: Slip this Wallet into your front or back pocket and you'll forget it's even there!
Versatile: Try out our Wallet on trail and you might just find you'll never switch back!
More info & specs: https://chickentrampergear.com/products/standard-ultralight-wallet-stock
2.5L SwitchPack: Durable, Versatile, and Ultralight
Designed by Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear, a local Hancock company, with the custom Keweenaw Heartlands patch.
Versatile: Use this bag as a fanny pack, chest pack, cross body bag, or just as a packing organizer!
Water Resistant: We use waterproof Xpac and water resistant zipper to protect your gear!
Durable: Feel confident in your gear knowing we have tested our products for thousands of miles.
More info & specs: https://chickentrampergear.com/products/2-5l-switchpack?variant=45705369223306
Fun s'mores kit at the For the Heartlands event!
$
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