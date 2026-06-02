For the Heartlands Shop - KCF at Visit Keweenaw

Ultralight Standard Hiking Wallet





Designed by Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear, a local Hancock company, with the custom Keweenaw Heartlands patch.





Durable: We use tough and colorful VX21 Xpac to ensure a long life for your Wallet.

Slim: Slip this Wallet into your front or back pocket and you'll forget it's even there!

Versatile: Try out our Wallet on trail and you might just find you'll never switch back!





More info & specs: https://chickentrampergear.com/products/standard-ultralight-wallet-stock