Keweenaw Community Foundation

Offered by

Keweenaw Community Foundation

About this shop

For the Heartlands Shop - KCF at Visit Keweenaw

Athletic Hat item
Athletic Hat item
Athletic Hat
$45

Featuring Stay-Dri moisture management technology in the crown and sweatband, this lightly structured cap wicks away moisture and offers a UPF 35 rating for sunny days. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.


One Size Fits Most; adjustable toggle

  • 100% lightweight polyester
  • Sun Protection: UPF 35
  • Low Pro shape Precurved bill
  • Hook and loop closure
  • Stay-Dri sweatband
Cotton Ball Cap item
Cotton Ball Cap item
Cotton Ball Cap
$40

Pigment-dyed, garment washed cap has a lived-in look and is slightly brushed for softness and comfort. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.

  • Fabric: 100% garment-washed cotton twill
  • Closure: Self-fabric slide closure with buckle and grommet; adjustable

One Size Fits Most; adjustable toggle

Beanie / Chook Hat item
Beanie / Chook Hat item
Beanie / Chook Hat
$30

Keep your head well covered during cooler weather. Features custom Keweenaw Heartlands embroidery.


Materials:

  • 100% acrylic (Woodland Brown)
  • 66/34% acrylic/poly (Black)

One Size Fits Most

Embroidered Iron-On Patch item
Embroidered Iron-On Patch
$20

Iron-on patch with the Keweenaw Heartlands logo.


Size: 3 inches

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Sticker item
Sticker
$10

Vinyl sticker with the Keweenaw Heartlands logo.


Size: 3 inches

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Wallet item
Wallet item
Wallet
$25

Ultralight Standard Hiking Wallet


Designed by Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear, a local Hancock company, with the custom Keweenaw Heartlands patch.


Durable: We use tough and colorful VX21 Xpac to ensure a long life for your Wallet.

Slim: Slip this Wallet into your front or back pocket and you'll forget it's even there!

Versatile: Try out our Wallet on trail and you might just find you'll never switch back!


More info & specs: https://chickentrampergear.com/products/standard-ultralight-wallet-stock

2.5L SwitchPack item
2.5L SwitchPack item
2.5L SwitchPack item
2.5L SwitchPack item
2.5L SwitchPack item
2.5L SwitchPack
$70

2.5L SwitchPack: Durable, Versatile, and Ultralight


Designed by Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear, a local Hancock company, with the custom Keweenaw Heartlands patch.


Versatile: Use this bag as a fanny pack, chest pack, cross body bag, or just as a packing organizer!

Water Resistant: We use waterproof Xpac and water resistant zipper to protect your gear!

Durable: Feel confident in your gear knowing we have tested our products for thousands of miles.


More info & specs: https://chickentrampergear.com/products/2-5l-switchpack?variant=45705369223306

S'Mores Kit item
S'Mores Kit
$20

Fun s'mores kit at the For the Heartlands event!

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