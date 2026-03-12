For the Love of Animals: CVAR Gala 2026

VIP Gala Getaway for Four– Stay & Celebrate in Style! Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes: 🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for four at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala 🎟️ Four VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag 🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities 🍷 Two Complimentary Bottles of Wine to enjoy during your stay 👕 Four CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening 🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival 🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour 🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction 🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options 💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. This is the ONLY package of its kind—secure it before it’s gone!

VIP Gala Getaway for Four– Stay & Celebrate in Style! Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes: 🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for four at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala 🎟️ Four VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag 🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities 🍷 Two Complimentary Bottles of Wine to enjoy during your stay 👕 Four CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening 🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival 🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour 🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction 🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options 💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. This is the ONLY package of its kind—secure it before it’s gone!

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