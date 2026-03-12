For the Love of Animals: CVAR Gala 2026

Your General Admission ticket includes:
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🛍️ A special gift from CVAR
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Come celebrate, connect, and contribute to a mission that truly matters. We can’t wait to see you there!
*NOTE: WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO SEAT PARTIES TOGETHER, BUT YOU MAY BE SEATED WITH OTHER GA TICKET HOLDERS OUTSIDE OF YOUR PARTY*
Your General Admission ticket includes:
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🛍️ A special gift from CVAR
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Come celebrate, connect, and contribute to a mission that truly matters. We can’t wait to see you there!
*NOTE: WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO SEAT PARTIES TOGETHER, BUT YOU MAY BE SEATED WITH OTHER GA TICKET HOLDERS OUTSIDE OF YOUR PARTY*
VIP Ticket
$150
Your VIP ticket includes:
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎟️ 2 drink tickets for your choice of beverage at the bar
🛍️ An extra special CVAR gift bag to take home
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet family-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Celebrate, connect, and contribute to a mission that truly matters. We can’t wait to see you there!
*NOTE: WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO SEAT PARTIES TOGETHER, BUT YOU MAY BE SEATED WITH OTHER VIP TICKET HOLDERS OUTSIDE OF YOUR PARTY*
Your VIP ticket includes:
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎟️ 2 drink tickets for your choice of beverage at the bar
🛍️ An extra special CVAR gift bag to take home
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet family-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Celebrate, connect, and contribute to a mission that truly matters. We can’t wait to see you there!
*NOTE: WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO SEAT PARTIES TOGETHER, BUT YOU MAY BE SEATED WITH OTHER VIP TICKET HOLDERS OUTSIDE OF YOUR PARTY*
CVAR Supporter Ticket
$25
Can’t attend but still want to make a difference?
Our Supporter Ticket allows you to be part of the magic from afar while directly contributing to the rescue and care of animals in need.
💖 Your generous contribution helps provide food, shelter, and medical care for rescued animals
🎁 You'll be entered into a special giveaway as a thank-you for your support
Even if you can’t join us in person, you can still make a powerful impact. Thank you for standing with us in our mission to save lives!
Can’t attend but still want to make a difference?
Our Supporter Ticket allows you to be part of the magic from afar while directly contributing to the rescue and care of animals in need.
💖 Your generous contribution helps provide food, shelter, and medical care for rescued animals
🎁 You'll be entered into a special giveaway as a thank-you for your support
Even if you can’t join us in person, you can still make a powerful impact. Thank you for standing with us in our mission to save lives!
VIP Gala Getaway (4 People)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
VIP Gala Getaway for Four– Stay & Celebrate in Style!
Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes:
🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for four at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala
🎟️ Four VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag
🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities
🍷 Two Complimentary Bottles of Wine to enjoy during your stay
👕 Four CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. This is the ONLY package of its kind—secure it before it’s gone!
VIP Gala Getaway for Four– Stay & Celebrate in Style!
Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes:
🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for four at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala
🎟️ Four VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag
🌟 Priority seating for the best view of the evening’s festivities
🍷 Two Complimentary Bottles of Wine to enjoy during your stay
👕 Four CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. This is the ONLY package of its kind—secure it before it’s gone!
VIP Gala Getaway (2 People)
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Gala Getaway for Two– Stay & Celebrate in Style!
Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes:
🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for two at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala
🎟️ 2 VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag
🍷 One Complimentary Bottle of Wine to enjoy during your stay
👕 Two CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. There are only THREE of these packages available—secure your spot before they're gone!
VIP Gala Getaway for Two– Stay & Celebrate in Style!
Make your Gala experience truly unforgettable with our exclusive VIP Getaway Package, offering a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the stunning Quilcene Lantern. This one-of-a-kind package includes:
🏡 A Complimentary Night Stay in a charming cabin for two at the Quilcene Lantern on the night of the Gala
🎟️ 2 VIP Tickets with priority seating, 2 drink tickets each, and an extra special CVAR gift bag
🍷 One Complimentary Bottle of Wine to enjoy during your stay
👕 Two CVAR T-Shirts as a keepsake of this special evening
🍾 A complimentary beverage upon arrival
🎶 Live musical performance and delightful hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour
🎁 The opportunity to bid on incredible items in our silent auction
🍽️ A gourmet buffet-style meal featuring a variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian options
💖 A chance to support a lifesaving cause and make a difference for animals in need
Enjoy an elegant night of fine dining, entertainment, and giving back, then retreat to your cozy cabin just steps away. There are only THREE of these packages available—secure your spot before they're gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!