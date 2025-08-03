For the Love of Aria's Wine & Wild Ones Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a 24 x 48 metal print of Sand Wash Basin stallion Creaciente donated by Weekend Vibes Photography. This stunning sunset roll elicits the feeling of being there in that moment.
Beaded Mahogany framed print. The size is 13.5 x 16.5.
The Montgomery Pass Mustangs is a herd of wild horses located on the California/Nevada border, specifically around the Mono Lake area. The BLM plans to zero out this herd. Donated by
Timothy Spencer Photography.
This stunning matted print was donated by Sandy Sisti of Wild at Heart Images.
From Sandy-
Otherworldy-The pinto stallion Stargazer and another bachelor were photographed at Onaqui in 2017. Stargazer was removed in a roundup in 2021 and now lives with his mare, Nora, at a wonderful home in Pennsylvania.
This stunning image of Sand Wash Basin stallion Evgeni is on a 16 x 20 canvas donated by Brenda Myers of Our Land Images. The neutral colors will compliment any decor in any room.
This is a 11 x 14 print of Sand Wash stallion Jack Frost who lost his freedom in July of this year. Donated by our friend Ross Vigil we are committed to making sure Jack Frost gets adopted with his mare Ivy and her yearling Osage.
Create your own custom brow band with Lacey at Envisioned Equestrian!! Inspired by Mustang Moana but made just for you.
Our long time family dentist and nicest guy you will ever meet is ready to help whiten your teeth. Dr. Brian Richardson is located in Highlands Ranch, CO. And we highly suspect once you meet him you will have a new dentist!
Our good friend Tracy Vroom of Rocky Mountain School of Animal Acupressure and Massage has donated an incredible opportunity for anyone looking to help your own horses or start a business!! RMSAAM is the only approved school in Colorado to become and equine massage therapist! It’s where I got certified so can personally recommend this program!! There will most likely never be an opportunity like this on any auction so don’t wait!! Look at the value of this three part series!!
Another incredible donation by our friend Tracy Vroom at Rocky Mountain School of Animal Acupressure and Massage!! Craniosacral therapy is truly life changing for our equines and Tracy has helped several of our rescues. So you have a mentor who has been in this business a very long time!! Just look at the value of these courses!!
A year of Mustang gentling, behind the scenes rescue, horsemanship and everyhing else you want me to share! This is a year long offer for once a month so no less than 24 hours but I’ll do as much as you want as this is the only way I know how to get more people involved at this level!
Southwest Airlines Gift Cards- $300, $300, $250
Hotel.com Gift Card- $200
Cash for rental car- $400
Total Value- $1450
Ideally this is for you to fly into Denver, rent a car, drive to Craig, CO where you have booked a hotel and then go to experience the magic of Sand Wash Basin before you do the trip in reverse. But clearly you can use the cards however you would like!! Thank you to multiple people for this donation including Farmer’s Insurance in Elizabeth and our friend Megan Gardner.
Oh and a luggage tag included!
This basket contains an Aria truckers cap, a teal tumbler and two “I Rescue Mustangs“ t- shirts, unisex sizes S and 2XL. This may be the last of our original Aria logo merch as we are in the process of changing it :)
This beautiful beaded necklace was donated by Linda Karcz and it’s hard to see just how beautiful it is in the pictures. She donated two so I added a picture of the clasp as they are different in case that helps you decide which one you want!
The second necklace donated by our friend Linda Karcz!! The colors are slightly different but this charm really stands out!! Once again clasp pictured in case that matters.
Our friend Vanessa has been part of our team for six years and we cannot imagine doing this without her giving our equines a voice. Now you have a chance to find out why!!
One free month unlimited at Cyclebar in Lone Tree!
A free month unlimited at Cyclebar Lone Tree!
