For the Love of Aria's Wine & Wild Ones Silent Auction

Our good friend Tracy Vroom of Rocky Mountain School of Animal Acupressure and Massage has donated an incredible opportunity for anyone looking to help your own horses or start a business!! RMSAAM is the only approved school in Colorado to become and equine massage therapist! It’s where I got certified so can personally recommend this program!! There will most likely never be an opportunity like this on any auction so don’t wait!! Look at the value of this three part series!!