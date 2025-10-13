eventClosed

For the Love of Art PAC Auction

230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

"Cut Husk A" by Michael Acker item
"Cut Husk A" by Michael Acker
$70

Retail value $200. Painted photo collage on watercolor paper, on archival watercolor paper, 10"x10." mca-studios.com

"Cut Husk B" by Michael Acker item
"Cut Husk B" by Michael Acker
$70

Retail value $200. Painted photo collage on watercolor paper, on archival watercolor paper, 10"x10." mca-studios.com

"White Tulips" by Roberta Ahrens item
"White Tulips" by Roberta Ahrens
$350

Retail value $1100. Acrylic on Carved Cracked Linen, 14" x 18." robertaahrens.com

"All or Nothing at All" by Lucia Antonelli item
"All or Nothing at All" by Lucia Antonelli
$220

Retail value $650. Vintage Bakelite with antique French brass seed beads, glass accents. LuciaAntonelli.com

"Rabbit" by Marguerite Brennan item
"Rabbit" by Marguerite Brennan
$75

Retail value $200. Black Stoneware, 5" x5." margueritebrennan.com

"Cat" by Marguerite Brennan item
"Cat" by Marguerite Brennan
$75

Retail value $200. Black Stoneware, 5" x5." margueritebrennan.com

"Sentinels" by David Brunhofer item
"Sentinels" by David Brunhofer
$300

Retail value $900. Oil on Canvas, 24" X 24.” Davidbrunhofer.com


"Clay Vessel 1" by Gordon Bryan item
"Clay Vessel 1" by Gordon Bryan
$90

Retail value $250. 5" x 9." gordonbryanceramics.com

"Clay Vessel 2" by Gordon Bryan item
"Clay Vessel 2" by Gordon Bryan
$90

Retail value $250. 6" x 7." gordonbryanceramics.com

"Clay Vessel 3" by Gordon Bryan item
"Clay Vessel 3" by Gordon Bryan
$90

Retail value $250. 7" x 6." gordonbryanceramics.com

"Wave Study III" by Macy Chadwick item
"Wave Study III" by Macy Chadwick
$125

Retail value $350. Letterpress print from polymer plates, Mulberry paper, 18.5" x 17.5." Unframed. macychadwick.com

"Bowing to Earth" by Leslie Curchack item
"Bowing to Earth" by Leslie Curchack
$75

Retail value $225. Photo print on canvas, 16 x 24." lesliecurchack.com

"Unknown Debris I" by Kris Ekstrand item
"Unknown Debris I" by Kris Ekstrand
$225

Retail value $695. Monotype 17" x 15." Framed. krisekstrand.com

"Queen Buttertree" by Michael Garlington item
"Queen Buttertree" by Michael Garlington
$1,200

Retail value $2500. Mixed Media on Board 36 x 46." michaelgarlington.com

"Lean Into Spring" by Jonny Hirschmugl item
"Lean Into Spring" by Jonny Hirschmugl
$140

Retail value $400. Mixed Media on Canvas 14" × 11." Framed.

jonnyhirschmugl.com

"Paradise Tulip" by Andrea E Leland item
"Paradise Tulip" by Andrea E Leland
$125

Retail value $375. Pastel on Paper / 13 x 16." Framed. andrealeland.com

@andrealelandart

"White Flowers with Five Red Berries" by Lisa Lightman item
"White Flowers with Five Red Berries" by Lisa Lightman
$400

Retail value $1200. Mixed Media, Collage on Paper, 24 x 20." This artwork has a silver frame. Come into the arts center to see it in person. lisalightman.com

"Summer Morning" by Nancy Lloyd item
"Summer Morning" by Nancy Lloyd
$195

Retail value $575. Oil, 11" x 14." nancylloydart.com

"Redwood City Map" by Diana Majumdar item
"Redwood City Map" by Diana Majumdar
$130

Retail value $400. Mixed media on paper. 5" x 13." dianamajumdarart.com

"Bamboo Rendezvous" by Janet McBeen item
"Bamboo Rendezvous" by Janet McBeen
$275

Retail value $800. Wire Drawing 24" by 16.”

@janetmcbeen

"Raku Vessel" by Jane McDonald item
"Raku Vessel" by Jane McDonald
$225

Retail value $700. Large ceramic vessel, 9" x 11."

@janemadsonmcdonaldceramics

"Shelter" by Hella Merrill item
"Shelter" by Hella Merrill
$400

Retail value $1200. 24" x 18" Mixed Media on Metal on Board.

@hellamerrill

"Flared Vase with Asal Pattern" by Forrest Middleton item
"Flared Vase with Asal Pattern" by Forrest Middleton
$65

Retail value $185. Flared Vase with Asal Pattern in Cast Iron, 7" x 11."

flmceramics.com

"Untitled" by Jane Murphy item
"Untitled" by Jane Murphy
$90

Retail value $250. Mixed Media Collage, 10" x 8." Framed.

@jempetaluma

"Map" by Terry Murphy item
"Map" by Terry Murphy
$150

Retail value $450. Mixed Media on Cradled Wood Panel 12" x 12."

@terrymurphy764

"Dominican Dandy, Juan Marichal" by Terry Murphy item
"Dominican Dandy, Juan Marichal" by Terry Murphy
$270

Retail value $800. Oil on Board, 16" x 24."

@terrymurphy764

"Petaluma Skyscraper" by Charles Pyle item
"Petaluma Skyscraper" by Charles Pyle
$375

Retail value $1100. Oil on Linen 12" x 16."

charlespyle.net

"How Do I Love Thee?" by Sandra Speidel item
"How Do I Love Thee?" by Sandra Speidel
$175

Retail value $500. Oil on board, 9" x 12."

sandraspeidel.com

"River to Wetlands" by Kathryn St Clair item
"River to Wetlands" by Kathryn St Clair
$275

Retail value $800. Oil on Cradled Wood Panel, 8" x 8."

kathrynstclair.com


"Berlin Notes" by Inez Storer item
"Berlin Notes" by Inez Storer
$400

Retail value $3500. Collage 12" x 18."

inezstorer.com

"Women Walking" by Jennifer Mygatt Tatum item
"Women Walking" by Jennifer Mygatt Tatum
$150

Retail Value $450. Mural Fabric, Etching Ink, Oil Pastel, on Board 19" x19." Framed.

jennifermygatttatum.com


"Hay Barn #8" (Pierce Point Ranch) by Patrice Wachs item
"Hay Barn #8" (Pierce Point Ranch) by Patrice Wachs
$300

Retail value $950. Acrylic on Canvas 12" x 16." Framed.

patricewachs.com

Gibson Slash "Jessica" Les Paul Standard, Honey Burst with R
$600

Retail value $3199. Gibson guitar, Non-weight-relieved mahogany body, three-piece maple top, mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and 50s Vintage neck profile, Custom Burstbucker pickups with Alnico 2 magnets, hardshell case.

gibson.com/products/gibson-slash-jessica-les-paul-standard-honey-burst-with-red-back

 

A donation from Gibson Gives Foundation

Estuary Art Materials Package
$75

Retail value $225.

from Estuary.

Three engaging watercolor workbooks and paintable notecards by Emily Lex, plus everything you need to get started with watercolor. Watercolor paints, paint brushes and enamel water holder for dipping your paint brush. This gift set is held together in an enamel brownie pan. The pan can be used for organization or for cooking. It is dishwasher and oven safe. www.shopestuary.com

Conscious Goods Package by Estuary
$250

Retail Value Total: $785. Conscious Goods Package Estuary, Good Gray and iLeoni.

This large gift set is full of curated items by Estuary. It is displayed in a one-of-a-kind serving bowl that was handmade by local artist Kate Sheehy. The bowl includes a body wash and body butter by 8 Days Botanicals (an organic farm in Sebastopol), as well as a lemon verbena scented Harmony candle and added candle accessories made from beeswax collected at Sonoma County Bee Company. A ceramic sponge holder handmade in Mendocino by Sanny Ceramics is holding a 3 pack of wool felted sponges from JG Switzer. A rollerball fragrance from Nomad Botanical, blended and created in Petaluma, completes this gift set. A $50 gift certificate to Good Gray, a commonplace shop inspired by the owners’ shared love of craft, gardening, literature and home goods that are inspiring, useful, educational and dependable. And finally, an iLeoni Air Freshener Diffuser valued at $260. www.shopestuary.com www.goodgray.com  www.ileoni.com

Soft Shell Day Spa Gift Certificates
$75

Retail value $225. Three gift certificates for a 60-minute hydrating facial, a 60-minute relaxation massage, and a 30-minute makeup session.  Whether you are looking for massage therapy, a facial, waxing or makeup, we are ready to pamper you and your loved ones. We have fabulous skin care options, many gift options in our retail shop, and a full staff of service providers seven days a week. www.softshellpetaluma.com 

Elizabeth Crowley 90-minute massage item
Elizabeth Crowley 90-minute massage
$65

Retail value $160. 90-minute massage therapy session, with Elizabeth Crowley, CMT, DOMTP, Integrated Body Work: Massage Therapist, has been in practice since 1993. Her office is on Weller Street in Petaluma. ezacrowley.com

Juli Lederhaus bread baking class
$45

Retail value $75. Juli Lederhaus, Chef Instructor and Restaurant Consultant leads you in a 2-1/2 hour class, where you'll learn to make sourdough bread the easiest way possible and get terrific results!

jlederhaus.com/Cooking-pages/Bread.html

Culinary Gift Package
$100

Retail Value $310. Package of Gift Certificates for Culinary Provisions:

Bagel Mill, Barber Cellars, Canteen Meats, Jupiter Foods, Petaluma Pie, Sarmentine, Sonoma Spice Queen.


6-week beginner improv class with Zipline Improv
$75

Retail value $200. 6-week beginning improv class in Sebastopol. 

ZipLine Improv is a Sebastopol-based improv company that teaches local classes as well as corporate teambuilds and applied improv experiences. We also produce improv shows with some of the best professional improvisers in the Bay Area guest performing.

ziplineimprov.com

3-hour linoleum block print workshop with Mary Fassbinder
$175

Retail value $500. Fassbinder Gallery and Atelier

3-hour linoleum block print workshop for up to 5 people. All materials supplied.

Mary Fassbinder is an experienced painter, ceramicist and printmaker. She will teach you how to create your one-of-a-kind carved block that can be used to stamp on clothing or paper.

4-night stay at Azari winery AirB&B
$500

Retail value $2500.

Any four days in January, 2026. Escape to a charming four-bedroom, two-bath home nestled on a working vineyard just two miles from downtown Petaluma. This peaceful retreat offers the perfect balance of relaxation and convenience. Wake up to sweeping vineyard views and unwind by the wood-burning stove on cool evenings. Whether you're exploring the nearby city, enjoying local wines, or simply soaking in the surrounding beauty, this is the ideal place to relax and recharge. azarivineyards.com

Maggie Parr 3-hour oil portrait workshop
$100

Retail value $300. 3-hour oil painting workshop: Paint an “alla prima” portrait in oil with Maggie Parr, master artist and former Disney Imagineer. You’ll learn the basics of form and color, capturing features, and adding your expressive touch. Anyone can learn oil painting! maggieparr.com parrcreate.com

