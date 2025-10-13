For the Love of Art PAC Auction

Retail Value Total: $785 . Conscious Goods Package Estuary, Good Gray and iLeoni.

This large gift set is full of curated items by Estuary. It is displayed in a one-of-a-kind serving bowl that was handmade by local artist Kate Sheehy. The bowl includes a body wash and body butter by 8 Days Botanicals (an organic farm in Sebastopol), as well as a lemon verbena scented Harmony candle and added candle accessories made from beeswax collected at Sonoma County Bee Company. A ceramic sponge holder handmade in Mendocino by Sanny Ceramics is holding a 3 pack of wool felted sponges from JG Switzer. A rollerball fragrance from Nomad Botanical, blended and created in Petaluma, completes this gift set. A $50 gift certificate to Good Gray, a commonplace shop inspired by the owners’ shared love of craft, gardening, literature and home goods that are inspiring, useful, educational and dependable. And finally, an iLeoni Air Freshener Diffuser valued at $260. www.shopestuary.com www.goodgray.com www.ileoni.com