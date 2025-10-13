For the Love of Art PAC Auction

230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $200. Painted photo collage on watercolor paper, on archival watercolor paper, 10"x10." mca-studios.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $200. Painted photo collage on watercolor paper, on archival watercolor paper, 10"x10." mca-studios.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $650. Vintage Bakelite with antique French brass seed beads, glass accents. LuciaAntonelli.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $350. Letterpress print from polymer plates, Mulberry paper, 18.5" x 17.5." Unframed. macychadwick.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $1200. Mixed Media, Collage on Paper, 24 x 20." This artwork has a silver frame. Come into the arts center to see it in person. lisalightman.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value $450. Mural Fabric, Etching Ink, Oil Pastel, on Board 19" x19." Framed.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $3199. Gibson guitar, Non-weight-relieved mahogany body, three-piece maple top, mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and 50s Vintage neck profile, Custom Burstbucker pickups with Alnico 2 magnets, hardshell case.
gibson.com/products/gibson-slash-jessica-les-paul-standard-honey-burst-with-red-back
A donation from Gibson Gives Foundation
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $225.
from Estuary.
Three engaging watercolor workbooks and paintable notecards by Emily Lex, plus everything you need to get started with watercolor. Watercolor paints, paint brushes and enamel water holder for dipping your paint brush. This gift set is held together in an enamel brownie pan. The pan can be used for organization or for cooking. It is dishwasher and oven safe. www.shopestuary.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value Total: $785. Conscious Goods Package Estuary, Good Gray and iLeoni.
This large gift set is full of curated items by Estuary. It is displayed in a one-of-a-kind serving bowl that was handmade by local artist Kate Sheehy. The bowl includes a body wash and body butter by 8 Days Botanicals (an organic farm in Sebastopol), as well as a lemon verbena scented Harmony candle and added candle accessories made from beeswax collected at Sonoma County Bee Company. A ceramic sponge holder handmade in Mendocino by Sanny Ceramics is holding a 3 pack of wool felted sponges from JG Switzer. A rollerball fragrance from Nomad Botanical, blended and created in Petaluma, completes this gift set. A $50 gift certificate to Good Gray, a commonplace shop inspired by the owners’ shared love of craft, gardening, literature and home goods that are inspiring, useful, educational and dependable. And finally, an iLeoni Air Freshener Diffuser valued at $260. www.shopestuary.com www.goodgray.com www.ileoni.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $225. Three gift certificates for a 60-minute hydrating facial, a 60-minute relaxation massage, and a 30-minute makeup session. Whether you are looking for massage therapy, a facial, waxing or makeup, we are ready to pamper you and your loved ones. We have fabulous skin care options, many gift options in our retail shop, and a full staff of service providers seven days a week. www.softshellpetaluma.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $160. 90-minute massage therapy session, with Elizabeth Crowley, CMT, DOMTP, Integrated Body Work: Massage Therapist, has been in practice since 1993. Her office is on Weller Street in Petaluma. ezacrowley.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $75. Juli Lederhaus, Chef Instructor and Restaurant Consultant leads you in a 2-1/2 hour class, where you'll learn to make sourdough bread the easiest way possible and get terrific results!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value $310. Package of Gift Certificates for Culinary Provisions:
Bagel Mill, Barber Cellars, Canteen Meats, Jupiter Foods, Petaluma Pie, Sarmentine, Sonoma Spice Queen.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $200. 6-week beginning improv class in Sebastopol.
ZipLine Improv is a Sebastopol-based improv company that teaches local classes as well as corporate teambuilds and applied improv experiences. We also produce improv shows with some of the best professional improvisers in the Bay Area guest performing.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $500. Fassbinder Gallery and Atelier
3-hour linoleum block print workshop for up to 5 people. All materials supplied.
Mary Fassbinder is an experienced painter, ceramicist and printmaker. She will teach you how to create your one-of-a-kind carved block that can be used to stamp on clothing or paper.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $2500.
Any four days in January, 2026. Escape to a charming four-bedroom, two-bath home nestled on a working vineyard just two miles from downtown Petaluma. This peaceful retreat offers the perfect balance of relaxation and convenience. Wake up to sweeping vineyard views and unwind by the wood-burning stove on cool evenings. Whether you're exploring the nearby city, enjoying local wines, or simply soaking in the surrounding beauty, this is the ideal place to relax and recharge. azarivineyards.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail value $300. 3-hour oil painting workshop: Paint an “alla prima” portrait in oil with Maggie Parr, master artist and former Disney Imagineer. You’ll learn the basics of form and color, capturing features, and adding your expressive touch. Anyone can learn oil painting! maggieparr.com parrcreate.com
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing