For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

133 Merriman Rd

Akron, OH 44303, USA

GA | The Opening Chapter (Legacy Price ends 2/28)
$55
Available until Mar 1

Legacy GA (Black History Month) is a limited Legacy Access seat for guests who want to be part of the Opening Chapter of The Living Storybook—an intimate evening where music, art, and storytelling support children’s literacy.


Impact: Your Legacy GA seat supports books and reading materials for a child beginning their literacy journey in Akron.


Legacy GA Includes:

  • General admission seating
  • Art Gallery access during intermission
  • Full Living Storybook experience, including sponsored dessert & coffee

Every story begins with an opening chapter.

Every ticket directly advances literacy for Akron children.

Give a Seat — Sponsor-A-Parent (Not your admission)
$150

This is a donated ticket for a parent (separate from your admission).


Give a Seat: Sponsor a Parent


Your purchase provides a VIP seat to a parent in our literacy program who may not otherwise be able to attend—ensuring families feel seen, celebrated, and included.


Their experience includes:

  • Reserved premium theater seating
  • Early entry + VIP Gallery experience
  • Wine & curated grazing
  • VIP credentials
  • Full Living Storybook experience

This purchase is fully tax-deductible.
Donors will receive a thank-you note after the event.

Premium | The Encore Chapter (Legacy Price ends 2/28)
$70
Available until Mar 1

Legacy Access (Black History Month) is a limited early window for guests who want early entry, priority seating, and deeper immersion in The Living Storybook.


Impact: Your Legacy GA-Premium seat supports a week of small-group literacy tutoring for a child in Akron.


Legacy GA-Premium Includes:

  • Early entry before General Admission
  • Priority open seating
  • Pre-show access to the Art Gallery
  • Two complimentary drink tickets
  • Full Living Storybook experience (including the sponsored dessert & coffee reception)

Your seat isn’t just a seat—it’s support.
Every ticket directly advances literacy for Akron children.

VIP | The Legacy Chapter (VIP Reception + Reserved Seating)
$150

The Legacy Chapter is the most intimate way to experience For the Love of Music, Art & Reading—created for guests who want early access, premium seating, and a deeper connection to the story and its impact.


Impact: Your VIP ticket directly sponsors a full literacy kit and learning support for a child in Akron.


VIP Experience Includes:

  • Reserved premium theater seating (VIP-only)
  • Early entry + VIP check-in at 6:00 PM
  • Exclusive pre-show VIP Gallery experience
  • VIP reception with wine + curated grazing
  • VIP credentials/lanyard
  • Full access to The Living Storybook experience, including the post-show dessert & coffee reception (sponsored for all guests)

Your seat isn’t just a seat—it’s a legacy.
Every ticket directly advances literacy for Akron children.


