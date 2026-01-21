For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

Legacy GA (Black History Month) is a limited Legacy Access seat for guests who want to be part of the Opening Chapter of The Living Storybook—an intimate evening where music, art, and storytelling support children’s literacy.





Impact: Your Legacy GA seat supports books and reading materials for a child beginning their literacy journey in Akron.





Legacy GA Includes:

General admission seating

Art Gallery access during intermission

Full Living Storybook experience, including sponsored dessert & coffee

Every story begins with an opening chapter.

Every ticket directly advances literacy for Akron children.