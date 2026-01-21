Hosted by
Legacy GA (Black History Month) is a limited Legacy Access seat for guests who want to be part of the Opening Chapter of The Living Storybook—an intimate evening where music, art, and storytelling support children’s literacy.
Impact: Your Legacy GA seat supports books and reading materials for a child beginning their literacy journey in Akron.
Legacy GA Includes:
Every story begins with an opening chapter.
Every ticket directly advances literacy for Akron children.
This is a donated ticket for a parent (separate from your admission).
Give a Seat: Sponsor a Parent
Your purchase provides a VIP seat to a parent in our literacy program who may not otherwise be able to attend—ensuring families feel seen, celebrated, and included.
Their experience includes:
This purchase is fully tax-deductible.
Donors will receive a thank-you note after the event.
Legacy Access (Black History Month) is a limited early window for guests who want early entry, priority seating, and deeper immersion in The Living Storybook.
Impact: Your Legacy GA-Premium seat supports a week of small-group literacy tutoring for a child in Akron.
Legacy GA-Premium Includes:
Your seat isn’t just a seat—it’s support.
The Legacy Chapter is the most intimate way to experience For the Love of Music, Art & Reading—created for guests who want early access, premium seating, and a deeper connection to the story and its impact.
Impact: Your VIP ticket directly sponsors a full literacy kit and learning support for a child in Akron.
VIP Experience Includes:
