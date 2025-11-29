Encore Art Auction: One Final Opportunity to Bid

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133 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44303, USA
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A crowd-favorite statement piece for music lovers and collectors.
Striking portrait inspired by global music icon Michael Jackson. Featuring vivid color and recognizable imagery, this piece honors one of the most influential entertainers in music history.
Part of the Music Icon Collection, this artwork celebrates performance, legacy, and the power of iconic storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects the artist, the energy, and the music that shaped generations.
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A bold contemporary piece for music lovers and collectors.
Contemporary portrait of Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar. This bold caricature-style piece captures his cultural influence, lyrical depth, and modern artistic legacy.
Part of the Music Icon Collection, this artwork celebrates music, culture, and the power of iconic storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects the artist, the message, and the music that moved a generation.
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A joyful tribute for music lovers and collectors.
Celebratory portrait of legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. This vibrant and energetic piece captures her charisma, beauty, and unforgettable stage presence.
Part of the Music Icon Collection, this artwork celebrates voice, legacy, and the power of iconic storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects the artist, the memory, and the music that moved you.
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A vibrant statement piece for jazz lovers and collectors.
Bold caricature-style portrait of jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Rich purple and gold tones celebrate the energy, joy, and enduring legacy of one of music’s most influential performers.
Part of the Music Icon Collection, this artwork celebrates music, culture, and the power of iconic storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects the artist, the rhythm, and the legacy that moved generations.
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A soulful tribute for music lovers and collectors.
Expressive portrait of iconic soul artist Marvin Gaye. Warm earth tones and dynamic composition capture the smooth sophistication and timeless influence of a music legend whose artistry continues to inspire generations.
Part of the Music Icon Collection, this artwork celebrates music, culture, and the power of iconic storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects the artist, the memory, and the music that moved you.
Starting bid
Graceful. Modern. Effortlessly striking.
This contemporary piece captures a moment of stillness with bold color and texture, making it the perfect addition to both modern and classic spaces.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece blends artistic expression with purpose.
Choose a piece you love. Place your first bid now.
Then come back—this one will attract attention.
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A bold contemporary portrait exploring courage, vulnerability, and personal growth.
Through playful color palettes and expressive minimalist design, “Rooted” reflects the journey of standing confidently in your truth—even when the path ahead feels uncertain.
The faceless composition invites viewers to see themselves within the story, creating a deeply personal and emotionally resonant experience.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork celebrates resilience, creativity, and self-discovery.
Place a bid on a piece that reminds us growth begins the moment we face what challenges us.
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A bold and uplifting contemporary piece centered around growth, balance, and emotional grounding.
Vibrant color palettes and playful symbolism come together to create a visual reminder of resilience, healing, and becoming rooted in who you are.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, self-awareness, and personal transformation.
Place a bid on a piece that inspires peace, confidence, and growth.
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An intimate illustration celebrating reflection, healing, and the quiet power of self-discovery.
Combining affirmations, storytelling, and calming imagery, this framed piece encourages viewers to embrace rest, growth, and inner peace.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork beautifully connects literacy, wellness, and creativity.
Bid on a piece that reminds us we are always growing into ourselves.
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A reimagined interpretation of a timeless moment.
This piece reflects unity, faith, and shared experience—making it both meaningful and visually compelling.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork connects legacy, spirituality, and storytelling.
Place a bid that reflects what this moment means to you.
Starting bid
A powerful expression of faith, reflection, and purpose.
This piece invites the viewer into a quiet moment of connection—symbolizing guidance, belief, and the strength found in something greater than ourselves.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece carries both artistic and spiritual significance.
Bid on what speaks to you.
Because sometimes a piece belongs in your story—not just your home.
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Bold. Confident. Unforgettable.
This striking portrait captures strength, femininity, and presence in a way that demands attention. With rich tones and expressive detail, it’s a true statement piece designed to stand out in any space.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece represents creativity, culture, and storytelling through art.
Place your first bid now—then come back and outbid someone.
Because pieces like this don’t stay available for long.
Starting bid
A peaceful piece for those drawn to reflection and calm.
This serene landscape captures the quiet beauty of stillness, light, and natural balance. Its soft composition creates a grounding presence that can bring warmth and ease into any space.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, serenity, and storytelling through art.
Start the bidding—this is the kind of piece people come back for.
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A quiet escape for the thoughtful collector.
Layered with depth and natural movement, Hidden Waters invites you into a serene landscape where stillness meets discovery. The composition draws the eye inward, rewarding those who take time to truly look.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, calm, and storytelling through art.
Place your bid and bring this moment of calm and beauty into your space.
Starting bid
A perfect entry piece for collectors and first-time bidders.
A quiet moment on the water, filled with movement, light, and possibility. This piece evokes reflection, transition, and peaceful escape.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, calm, and storytelling through art.
Place your first bid and follow where it takes you.
Starting bid
A perfect entry piece for collectors and first-time bidders.
Soft, romantic, and nostalgic, this piece captures a quiet moment of connection and stillness surrounded by beauty.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, memory, and storytelling through art.
Place a bid on a piece that brings calm, comfort, and story into your space.
Starting bid
A statement piece for those who appreciate beauty in transition.
Soft light, mirrored water, and rich color tones come together to capture that fleeting moment between day and night. Evening Reflection evokes peace, closure, and quiet contemplation.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this artwork reflects creativity, serenity, and storytelling through art.
Place your bid and make this peaceful escape part of your collection.
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Bursting with color, texture, and movement, “Gratitude for the Evening Sky” captures the beauty and spontaneity of nature in full bloom.
Layered brushwork and expressive tones create a joyful, immersive composition that energizes any space.
Original fine art in a black frame by featured artist Susan Dotson, whose expressive contemporary works are admired for their vibrant storytelling and emotional depth.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece celebrates creativity, vibrancy, and emotional expression through art.
Place a bid on a statement piece that brings beauty, warmth, and life into your home.
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A coastal-inspired piece full of character and charm, “Maryland Blue Crab” celebrates the beauty of regional culture through a fresh, illustrative lens.
The crisp composition, blue tones, and playful subject matter make this piece a standout for seafood lovers, coastal collectors, and anyone who appreciates art with personality.
Original artwork by featured artist Gary Funkhouser.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece celebrates creativity, place, and storytelling through art.
Place a bid on a joyful collector’s piece that brings coastal spirit, color, and conversation into your home.
Starting bid
Rich with warmth, contrast, and serenity, “Winter's Evening” captures the quiet beauty of sunset settling across a wooded landscape.
Deep silhouettes and glowing tones of peach, coral, gold, and blue create a calming atmosphere that draws the viewer into a peaceful natural moment.
Presented in an elegant dark wood frame with matting, this original artwork is ready to display and adds sophistication to both contemporary and traditional interiors.
Original artwork by featured artist Gary Funkhouser.
Part of the Illustrated Edition Art Collection — Presented by Howard Hewett, this piece celebrates reflection, nature, and storytelling through art.
Place a bid on a beautifully framed landscape that brings warmth, stillness, and timeless beauty into your home.
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