One Special Auction Item. One Incredible Getaway. One Great Cause.

One lucky bidder will win a two-night winter stay at Knotty Barrel Lodge, a beautifully restored Northwoods retreat overlooking Lake Minocqua, WI. The lodge sleeps up to 14 guests and features gorgeous lake views, a private bar, cozy gathering spaces, and a location just steps from downtown Minocqua and the Bearskin Trail.

The Knotty Barrel Lodge is a one-of-a-kind, historically rich lodge perched above a nostalgic Wisconsin supper club, offering guests a blend of rustic comfort, quirky charm, and modern-day convenience. Once a beloved lakeside restaurant, the building has been reimagined into a Northwoods hideaway—perfect for group getaways, retreats, family reunions, or celebrations with friends.





Click here to see the lodge and all the details.







