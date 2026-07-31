One Special Auction Item. One Incredible Getaway. One Great Cause.

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Starting bid
One lucky bidder will win a two-night winter stay at Knotty Barrel Lodge, a beautifully restored Northwoods retreat overlooking Lake Minocqua, WI. The lodge sleeps up to 14 guests and features gorgeous lake views, a private bar, cozy gathering spaces, and a location just steps from downtown Minocqua and the Bearskin Trail.
The Knotty Barrel Lodge is a one-of-a-kind, historically rich lodge perched above a nostalgic Wisconsin supper club, offering guests a blend of rustic comfort, quirky charm, and modern-day convenience. Once a beloved lakeside restaurant, the building has been reimagined into a Northwoods hideaway—perfect for group getaways, retreats, family reunions, or celebrations with friends.
Click here to see the lodge and all the details.
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