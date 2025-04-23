Forbush Chorus Sponsors for the 2025-2026 School Year
Bronze Sponsor
$50
Valid for one year
Includes the business name listed in the program under the sponsors for the single concert event of your choice (Contact us for the specific event at the start of the school year once we have dates and events set)
You will also receive promotion through our social media pages (Facebook- Forbush Middle School Chorus, Instagram- Forbushmschorus)
Silver Sponsor
$100
Valid for one year
Includes the business name in large print listed in the program under the sponsors for all middle and high school chorus concerts
You will also receive promotion through our social media pages (Facebook- Forbush Middle School Chorus and Forbush High School Choral Department, Instagram- Forbushmschorus and Forbushhighschoolchorus)
Gold Sponsor
$200
Valid for one year
Includes a half page advertisement in the program for all three events
You will also receive promotion through our social media pages (Facebook- Forbush Middle School Chorus and Forbush High School Choral Department, Instagram- Forbushmschorus and Forbushhighschoolchorus)
Platinum Sponsor
$300
Valid for one year
Includes a whole page advertisement in the program for all three events
Logos will be put on All Ages chorus program t-shirts and Falcon Fest 2026 T-shirts
Logos on banners to be hung up at chorus events including school concerts, our Christmas Vendor Market (New for December 2025), and Falcon Fest 2026!
EXPERIENCE SPONSOR- Carowinds Festival of Music 2026
$100
Valid for one year
This is our yearly competition trip and end of the year treat! The chorus students perform for judges at the Carowinds Festival of Music, and they receive valuable feedback from qualified judges. They then get to spend the rest of the day enjoying the park! The cost of this trip covers the following;
-Park Ticket and performer fee
-Day long meal pass
-Transportation costs
-Piano Accompanist costs
We have a lot of students who are very talented and hard working, and we would love to encourage them to audition for the North Carolina Honors Chorus. Part of the problem is that the auditions cost $25. Students can pay to audition, and then they don't even know if they'll get in! There's then additional costs if they make it into the ensemble. Please consider helping with the burden of audition costs for these talented students!
EXPERIENCE SPONSOR- NC Honors Chorus OR All State Chorus
$40
Valid for one year
NC Honors Chorus is the top auditioned ensemble in the state run by the NC Music Educators Association. If students make it past the auditions and into the ensemble, there is then a $40 participation cost. The other big honors experience is All State Chorus. This is a teacher-nominated experience for the hardest working students in class. Students have the possibility of being nominated for one of 3 different ensembles; the 6th grade choir, the treble choir, and the mixed SATB choir. Both experiences involve a two-day honors level clinic and a big final concert!
EXPERIENCE SPONSOR- Summer Chorus Intensive!
$70
Valid for one year
We do a 4 day long chorus-focused day camp in the summer for students both new and returning to the chorus program! This is a great way for students who are new the chorus (whether they are rising 6th graders or trying it out in 7th or 8th grade) to get a taste of what it is like through games, body movement, an introduction to music reading, and singing of course! We also have an advanced track for students who are rising 7th and 8th graders who have spent at least one year in the chorus program. We will build upon skills they learned in class. Students will get to work with FHS chorus students as the camp counselors. It all culminates in a fun final performance! Plus everyone gets a camp t-shirt!
Chorus T-shirt Sponsor
$12
Valid for one year
Who doesn't love a good t-shirt? While we prepare for bigger concerts, we do lots of less formal performing, and we use our chorus t-shirts for these performances! One common example of this is singing the Star Spangled Banner for school events. Plus every student in the chorus having a t-shirt helps everyone feel like they belong in the group!
