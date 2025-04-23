Forbush Chorus Sponsors for the 2025-2026 School Year

We do a 4 day long chorus-focused day camp in the summer for students both new and returning to the chorus program! This is a great way for students who are new the chorus (whether they are rising 6th graders or trying it out in 7th or 8th grade) to get a taste of what it is like through games, body movement, an introduction to music reading, and singing of course! We also have an advanced track for students who are rising 7th and 8th graders who have spent at least one year in the chorus program. We will build upon skills they learned in class. Students will get to work with FHS chorus students as the camp counselors. It all culminates in a fun final performance! Plus everyone gets a camp t-shirt!

