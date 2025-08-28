Forbuss Fall Family Event Committee Sign Up

✨ Join the Forbuss PTO Event Committee! ✨

Our Fall Family Event is just around the corner, and we need passionate parents, guardians, and community members to help bring it to life! By joining the committee, you’ll play an important role in shaping an event that celebrates our school spirit and brings families together.

🙌 What committee members do:

Share ideas to make the event fun and engaging for families

Help with planning activities, food, games, and entertainment

Coordinate with volunteers and community partners

Support set-up, event day, and clean-up

🗓 Commitment:

Meetings are flexible and scheduled around availability. Every bit of help makes a difference — whether it’s planning, donating supplies, or volunteering on the day of the event.

📌 Sign up today to be part of the committee!

Together, we’ll create a memorable experience for our Falcons and their families.