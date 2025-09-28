Forbuss Fall Festival Tickets

🎟️ Individual Ticket Information





Tickets are required for all attendees ages 3 and up. Tickets will provide access to one visit to each Trunk-or-Treat stop (per wristband) and one play at each carnival game (per wristband).





All other activities are included in the festival price, such as the festival-wide scavenger hunt, the family-friendly movie in the MP Room, the dance with DJ Cesar, and community partner booths.





Concessions, food trucks, and select items for purchase are not included in the wristband price.





Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.