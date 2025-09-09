Forbuss Fall Festival Volunteer & Trunk or Treat Sign Up

Candy Captains turn their cars into magical mini-worlds—spooky, silly, or just plain fun! You’ll decorate your trunk, hand out candy, and bring joy to hundreds of little Falcons dressed in their best costumes. From superheroes to scarecrows, you’ll be the star stop of the night. Awards will be given to the best trunks!





Our incredible Forbuss families will be donating candy to provide to our Trunk or treat hosts, but you are welcome to bring more individually wrapped candy or giveaways. Based on feedback from past events, we ask that you only give each participant 2 pieces of candy to ensure we have enough for all guests. Attendees will be receiving a scavenger hunt card when they arrive and we ask that you stamp each card when they visit your trunk. You will be provided stampers when you check in to the event. Attendees have been asked to only visit each trunk once to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate.





Lastly, we ask that you arrive for set up no later than 5:00 pm and stay for the entire duration of the event to ensure the safety of all guests. Thank you for making our Fall Festival so specia!