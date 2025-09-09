Forbuss Fall Festival Volunteer & Trunk or Treat Sign Up

Las Vegas, NV 89178, USA
Before the first pumpkin is tossed or the first piece of candy is handed out, our Festival Builders are the heroes who bring the magic to life! You’ll help transform the playground and gym into a fall wonderland by setting up games, decorations, lights, and more. If you love to see a blank space turn into something amazing, this role is for you.
Candy Captains turn their cars into magical mini-worlds—spooky, silly, or just plain fun! You’ll decorate your trunk, hand out candy, and bring joy to hundreds of little Falcons dressed in their best costumes. From superheroes to scarecrows, you’ll be the star stop of the night. Awards will be given to the best trunks!
Our incredible Forbuss families will be donating candy to provide to our Trunk or treat hosts, but you are welcome to bring more individually wrapped candy or giveaways. Based on feedback from past events, we ask that you only give each participant 2 pieces of candy to ensure we have enough for all guests. Attendees will be receiving a scavenger hunt card when they arrive and we ask that you stamp each card when they visit your trunk. You will be provided stampers when you check in to the event. Attendees have been asked to only visit each trunk once to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate.
Lastly, we ask that you arrive for set up no later than 5:00 pm and stay for the entire duration of the event to ensure the safety of all guests. Thank you for making our Fall Festival so specia!
Be the friendly face that kicks off everyone’s festival experience! At the Welcome Wagon, you’ll greet families, hand out maps or wristbands, and answer quick questions. It’s the perfect role if you love smiling, chatting, and making sure every guest feels like a VIP.
Festival Fun Crew are extra helping hands who can be placed wherever support is needed most during the festival. You may be asked to step in at a game, help restock concessions, give another volunteer a quick break, or assist with small tasks that come up throughout the evening. This role is perfect for anyone who is flexible and willing to help make the event run smoothly.
Every great party needs a strong finish! Pumpkin Sweepers are the ones who swoop in to pack away games, fold up tables, and sweep the candy wrappers so our school sparkles by morning. Quick, easy, and so appreciated—plus, you get bragging rights as the festival’s unsung heroes.
