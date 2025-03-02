Forbuss PTO Presents Kidchella

VIP Table Package Upgrade your Kidchella experience with a VIP Table Package, perfect for families and groups looking for a comfortable and exclusive festival experience! VIP Table Package Includes: ✔️ Reserved picnic table in a prime viewing area ✔️ 4 General Admission tickets (Ages 3+) ✔️ Access to live DJ & music ✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment ✔️ Arts & crafts stations ✔️ Themed photo opportunities ​Please note that this is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card. Ticket Information: • Children 2 and under enter for free. • Forbuss Staff receive FREE admission! We kindly ask that staff bringing their families consider making an optional donation to support this event. • Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase. • For those not purchasing a VIP Table Package, we encourage you to bring your own picnic blankets to enjoy the festival comfortably. Enjoy Kidchella with the best views, a reserved space, and a night full of music, fun, and community spirit!

