Forbuss PTO Presents Kidchella

General Admission Ticket (Ages 3+)
Your General Admission Ticket grants entry to the Forbuss PTO Kidchella Festival, a family-friendly celebration filled with music, entertainment, and community fun!
Included with Admission:
✔️ Access to live DJ & music
✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment
✔️ Arts & crafts stations
✔️ Themed photo opportunities
✔️ Festival-style atmosphere with community fun
This is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.
Please Note:
• Children 2 and under enter for free.
• Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.
Come experience the fun, support Forbuss Elementary, and create unforgettable memories at Kidchella!
Festival VIP (Forbuss Staff, StuCo, Kidchella Volunteer)
Free
Forbuss Admin, Teachers, Staff, Student Council Members and Kidchella Event Volunteers receive FREE complimentary admission! We kindly ask that those VIPs bringing their families consider making an optional donation to support this event.
Please note that this is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.
Your Forbuss Festival VIP Ticket grants entry to the Forbuss PTO Kidchella Festival, a family-friendly celebration filled with music, entertainment, and community fun!
Included with Admission:
✔️ Access to live DJ & music
✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment
✔️ Arts & crafts stations
✔️ Themed photo opportunities
✔️ Festival-style atmosphere with community fun
Ticket Information:
• Children 2 and under enter for free.
• Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.
Come experience the fun, support Forbuss Elementary, and create unforgettable memories at Kidchella!
VIP Table Package
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
VIP Table Package
Upgrade your Kidchella experience with a VIP Table Package, perfect for families and groups looking for a comfortable and exclusive festival experience!
VIP Table Package Includes:
✔️ Reserved picnic table in a prime viewing area
✔️ 4 General Admission tickets (Ages 3+)
✔️ Access to live DJ & music
✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment
✔️ Arts & crafts stations
✔️ Themed photo opportunities
Please note that this is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.
Ticket Information:
• Children 2 and under enter for free.
• Forbuss Staff receive FREE admission! We kindly ask that staff bringing their families consider making an optional donation to support this event.
• Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.
• For those not purchasing a VIP Table Package, we encourage you to bring your own picnic blankets to enjoy the festival comfortably.
Enjoy Kidchella with the best views, a reserved space, and a night full of music, fun, and community spirit!
Admin Use Only- Kidchella Volunteer and fam
Free
Tickets for Kidchella Volunteers and their immediate families. Used for tracking purposes apart from Festival VIPs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!