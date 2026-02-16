Robert L Forbuss Parent Teacher Organization

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Robert L Forbuss Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Forbuss PTO Presents Kidchella 2026

8601 S Grand Canyon Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89178, USA

Day of Event General admission- Ages 3+
$10

General Admission Ticket (Ages 3+)

Your General Admission Ticket grants entry to the Forbuss PTO Kidchella Festival, a family-friendly celebration filled with music, entertainment, and community fun!

Included with Admission:
✔️ Access to live DJ & music
✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment
✔️ Arts Exhibit
✔️ Themed photo opportunities
✔️ Festival-style atmosphere with community fun

​This is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.

Please Note:
Children 2 and under enter for free.
Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.

Come experience the fun, support Forbuss Elementary, and create unforgettable memories at Kidchella!

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