Forbuss PTO Presents Kidchella 2026

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission Ticket (Ages 3+)
Your General Admission Ticket grants entry to the Forbuss PTO Kidchella Festival, a family-friendly celebration filled with music, entertainment, and community fun!
Included with Admission:
✔️ Access to live DJ & music
✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment
✔️ Arts Exhibit
✔️ Themed photo opportunities
✔️ Festival-style atmosphere with community fun
This is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.
Please Note:
• Children 2 and under enter for free.
• Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.
Come experience the fun, support Forbuss Elementary, and create unforgettable memories at Kidchella!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!