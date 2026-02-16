Forbuss PTO Presents Kidchella 2026

General Admission Ticket (Ages 3+)



Your General Admission Ticket grants entry to the Forbuss PTO Kidchella Festival, a family-friendly celebration filled with music, entertainment, and community fun!



Included with Admission:

✔️ Access to live DJ & music

✔️ Exciting activities & entertainment

✔️ Arts Exhibit

✔️ Themed photo opportunities

✔️ Festival-style atmosphere with community fun



​This is a cashless event. Payments will be accepted via credit card or debit card.



Please Note:

• Children 2 and under enter for free.

• Food, glow/festival gear, and select activities may require additional purchase.



Come experience the fun, support Forbuss Elementary, and create unforgettable memories at Kidchella!