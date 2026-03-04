🌟 Forbuss Staff Appreciation Week Volunteers Needed! 🌟 🚀 A Galactic Celebration Inspired by Star Wars

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About this event
Help us transform the Forbuss staff lounge into a galaxy far, far away! Volunteers will assist with hanging decorations, setting up themed spaces, and preparing the lounge for Staff Appreciation Week. Many hands make light work of this mission!
10:45 AM-1:00 PM
Start the week strong! Volunteers will help set up the staff lounge for our kickoff celebration featuring Ronto Wraps and Star Wars themed fun. Tasks may include setting out food, organizing supplies, and making sure everything is ready for staff to enjoy.
2:45 PM-3:11 PM
Help restore balance to the galaxy! Volunteers will assist with quick clean-up after lunch including clearing tables, packing leftovers, and tidying the staff lounge to ensure the stage is set for the Fiesta.
2:45 PM-3:11 PM
Join the clean-up crew! No set up will be necessary on this day as we have an incredible live taco station booked to serve our staff. We will still need volunteers to help tidy the lounge after the celebration so everything is ready for the next day.
8:00 AM-9:00 AM
Help kick off the morning with Star Wars themed donuts and breakfast treats! Volunteers will help set out breakfast items and prepare the staff lounge for a sweet midweek surprise and then reset the lounge so it’s ready for the day of fun!
10:30 AM-1:15 PM
Help us celebrate the heroes of our school! Volunteers will assist with the Baked Potato Bar for all 3 staff lunchtimes.
2:45 PM-3:11 PM
Help wrap up the day’s celebration by clearing tables and helping reset the lounge.
10:30 AM-1:30 PM
Help us prepare for the grand finale cookout celebration! Volunteers will assist with setting up the grill area, food stations, and decorations for our end-of-week celebration.
2:45 PM-3:11 PM
Join the final mission of the week! Volunteers will help with cookout clean-up, packing supplies, and restoring the staff lounge after the celebration.
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