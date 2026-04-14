Forces of Nature (Private Group)

About this event
Sunflower Haven Farm is so happy to have an opportunity to host Forces of Nature homeschool group. This is a standard admission ticket to get you on the farm. Everyone needs a ticket to attend.
(All the proceeds from this event and any event on the farm benefit WLFTA nonprofit animal rescue 501c3)
Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.
Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.
Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.
**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**
Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.
Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.
**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**
We are so grateful to the members of our pack who bring in their community to share in the joy of animal freedom. Our Hosts really make an impact by helping bring awareness to our cause and we want to show our appreciation by gifting 2 tickets for their contribution.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!