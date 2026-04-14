Forces of Nature (Private Group)

Sunflower Haven Farm is so happy to have an opportunity to host Forces of Nature homeschool group. This is a standard admission ticket to get you on the farm. Everyone needs a ticket to attend.





(All the proceeds from this event and any event on the farm benefit WLFTA nonprofit animal rescue 501c3)





Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.