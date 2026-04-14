With Love For The Animals Inc

Hosted by

With Love For The Animals Inc

About this event

Forces of Nature (Private Group)

Westlake

FL, USA

Admission per person
$10

Sunflower Haven Farm is so happy to have an opportunity to host Forces of Nature homeschool group. This is a standard admission ticket to get you on the farm. Everyone needs a ticket to attend.


(All the proceeds from this event and any event on the farm benefit WLFTA nonprofit animal rescue 501c3)


Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.

2 and under FREE
Pay what you can
Feed the Happy Herd
$5

Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.

Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**

Happy Herd Mini Treat Cup
$3

Enjoy feeding our rescued farm animals a cup of fresh fruits & veggies.

Every cup helps support their care at the sanctuary.

**Animals may only be fed with Happy Herd Treat Cups**

VIP Happy Herd souvenir BUCKET
$30
  • Lots of Extra fruits & veggies
  • Special goat treats
  • Enough to feed multiple animals
  • 1/2 price refills
  • Bring it back on your next visit for more half price refills!



Host- The person bringing in the private group
Pay what you can

We are so grateful to the members of our pack who bring in their community to share in the joy of animal freedom. Our Hosts really make an impact by helping bring awareness to our cause and​ we want to show our appreciation by gifting 2 tickets for their contribution.

Add a donation for With Love For The Animals Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!