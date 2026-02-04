Ford City Athletics, Inc.'s Cash Giveaway

CASH GIVEAWAY TIME

Feeling lucky? We're giving away some extra cash just for fun! One lucky winner will score cold, hard cash. No tricks - just good vibes and a little luck! The lucky winner will receive $500! This raffle will be based on a 100-count tip board at $8.00/tip. All tips must be sold before the winner is announced on Facebook Live. You will have 30 days from the date of the drawing to collect your prize at the Ford City Athletics property.

Must be 18 or older to be entered to win.

Tip board SN #06035

SGC25196