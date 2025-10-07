Ford KTP Holiday Giving Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
You are bidding on a pink goodness basket - a pink Built Ford Proud Nautica 1/4 zip, a pink Ford baseball cap, a Warriors in Pink scarf, a bracelet and pink ribbon goodies pouch, and a bottle of Starlight Distillery's Carl T Huber's Single Barrel Bourbon, dipped in pink and signed!!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a KTP Swag pack, including an exclusive KTP-branded jacket, sweatshirt, 40 oz tumbler and Ford hot/cold 20 oz cup and a KenTRUCKy tee!
Starting bid
You are bidding on an awesome picnic pack, including an iCool blue backpack cooler, 2 - 32 oz Keep it Cool tumblers and a velvet plush throw!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a weekend getaway, including a 1-night stay at Residence Inn by Marriott Louisville Northeast, a $100 Mesh gift card for dinner, and tours and tastings at Angels Envy, Peerless Distillery and Jeptha Creed along with some Ford swag!
Starting bid
You are bidding a basket filled with the most ADORABLE Arctic Fox statues - one large and one small, a beautiful silver outdoor Christmas ornament and some Fox and friends hand towels.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with a BIG plush Disney throw, 2 - large Mikey and Minnie hot cups with lids and some great Disney swag!
Starting bid
You are bidding on the cutest little fall basket with 2 tiny fall scarecrows, a $25 gift card to Double Dogs and a $25 off a $50 purchase at Drake's!
Starting bid
You are bidding on all kinds of Grinch goodness - a KTP Yeti tumbler etched with the Grinch's hand, a large Grinch plush, a Cookies for Santa Grinch plate, a Merry Grinchmas pillow and lots more Grinch swag!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $50 gift card to 502 Hemp and a cute little turkey basket!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with fall greatness, including a Highland cow and sunflower picture pack, some sunflower and scarecrow swag and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a snowman filled basket, including 2 - stuffed and weighted snowmen, some snowman hand towels, a Frosty ornament and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Merry Christmas throw pillow, an awesome Santa pic, some Merry Christmas swag and a Santa stocking holder.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with gorgeous fall swag, including a blinged out pumpkin and some adorable scarecrow figurines as well as pumpkin, flower and pinecone swag!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with fall swag like a sweater pumpkin, a cozy blankie, an apple truck figurine, making memories picture frames and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket of cork bottle Christmas trees, a Christmas hand towel, a Christmas whip spatula and 2 - adorable cork topped Christmas jars!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Trick or Treat large bowl, a lighted pumpkin toss pillow, a Squishmallow trick or treat bucket, 2 - stand up Halloween plushies, 4 - tickets to The Kentucky Horse Park, 4 - tickets to Wilstem Wildlife Park, 4 - tickets to the Frazier Museum and 4 - meals at WW Cousins!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a large Trick or Treat bowl, 2 - Spooky Hollow blinged-out stemless wine glasses, a Scentsationals spooky fragrance warmer and a stand-up Halloween pup!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket perfect for Christmas eve night with 2 - Pokémon mugs and tea pot for hot drinks, a snuggly dog and candy cane plushies, a soft snuggly blanket and 3 story books - Bluey, Minecraft and Disney.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 2 - very LARGE squishmallows of a racoon and scarecrow, complete with their own family pic frame!
Starting bid
You are bidding on 2 very large Squishmallows, a 24 pc kids dinnerware set and 2 kids sip bottles!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a 1-night stay at the AWESOME Cambria Hotel in downtown Louisville's Whiskey Row, a $50 gift certificate to Biscuit Belly, a $25 gift card to either Rafferty's, Double Dogs or Montana Grill, and a $25 off $50 certificate to Drakes or Malones. Perfect for a late night out followed by brunch!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with AWESOME things, including a Stanley flask for some great Kentucky bourbon, Ruth Hunt bourbon balls, an 1803 Pumpkin Cornbread candle, a Weller and Four Roses print to send to friends and some Jeptha Creed swag!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a bottle of 100 Proof Bottle in Bond, 10-Year McKenna Single Barrel signed by master distiller Connor O'Driscoll!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a great-tasting package, including a bottle of Russell's Private Barrel Select, The Art of Mixology Cocktail recipes, some Bourbon Country gourmet sauce, a bottle of Huber's Razzy Apple and the best sign EVER!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a bottle of Eagle Rare 10-Year bourbon and a hand drawn card along with it!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a bottle of Jefferson's Reserve very old Kentucky Strait Bourbon, a bottle of El Pasador de Oro Rum and a bourbon barrel stave made to hold 3 shot glasses. This will look amazing on your bar!
Starting bid
You are bidding on Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, the first member of the Old Forester Whiskey Row Series, along with festive holiday bourbon glasses which you can sip wrapped in a cozy plaid blanket while you flip through the pages of Bourbon Tails; The Dogs of Bourbon Country.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a holiday gnome, The Art of Mixology Making Spirits Bright Sips and Snacks recipe book, some bourbon samples from of the best bourbon out there which you can sip from your Christmas Swig while wearing your peppermint bracelet!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Tomb Sweet Tomb Halloween countdown calendar, a Trick or Treat snack tray and some awesome stuffies!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket filled with awesome Nutcrackers - a Nutcracker Swig, a Nutcracker super soft blankie, some Nutcracker ornaments, a couple Diamond Art kits including a Nutcracker and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on Funko Pop Hanso and Super Saiyan Goku, a USB-C Wall charging Sun, a wireless speaker mirror and a wireless speaker game controller!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a fun fall group, including a Hey there Pumpkin sign, 2 - Happy Fall Ya'll pillows, a cute stuffed scarecrow and various large decor pumpkins!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Better Homes and Gardens 2 - pack of treat keepers, some Bark Brew Christmutts lattes and some Tough Skinz dog toys...just what your pup wants for Christmas!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a HUGE Stitch Squishmallow, a super soft Frozen blanket and a Monsters Inc stuffie!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Ford Shinola notebook and pen, a Ford KTP lunch bag, a Stanley tumbler engraved with the Kentucky Truck Plant logo, a Callaway trunk keeper embroidered with KTP and a Ford desk or station sign!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket of Christmas decorations, including a gingerbread man table runner, some ornaments, a snow globe, some light up necklaces and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on an oversized Christmas sherpa throw, 2 - Christmas throw pillows and a Coffee House candle!
Starting bid
You are bidding on Countdown to Christmas Advent sled, the cutest silver gnome and silver top hat, and a set of 34th & Pine silver and gold decorations!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Let It Snow basket filled with a snowflake griddle, cute Christmas rubber stirrers, deer salt and pepper shakers, Christmas women trivets and snowmen food keepers!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a black straw hat filled with elf, rat king and nutcracker stuffies, the cutest wooden reindeer, a wooden Santa, a Let it Snow sign, some excellent KY red wine and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a metal serving tray filled with ceramic pumpkins, a Snickerdoodle candle, Happy Fall Ya'll throw pillow, a pumpkin dish drying mat and more!
Starting bid
You are bidding on an Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon edition 106 proof that honors the 2025 Kentucky Derby Festival which is dipped in pink wax with an embedded Derby pin. Very rare! You also get a Kentucky Derby Festival oversized postcard print, a Bourbonville boubon glass and an exclusive Kentucky Truck Plant Ford Derby pin.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a pristine 6-pack Ford 100 Years celebratory Coca Cola 8 oz bottles, a Coca Cola soda straw glass container, a wood burned USA flag and a Ford reuseable bag.
Starting bid
You are bidding on super soft Mikey football blankie, a football dupe Bogg bag to carry it all in, a Stanley flask, a bottle of Buffalo Trace to put in the flask and so much more!!
Starting bid
You are bidding on the incredibly HARD to find Stanley peppermint-striped Christmas tumblers and toppers - 40 oz and 20 oz!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a large Puma duffle bag embroidered with Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, some wireless Ford branded headphones, a Built Ford Proud drawstring bag, a Ford Christmas bear and a Ford Christmas mug! Perfect gift for that Ford lover in your life!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a bottle of Traveller Whiskey, Bittermilk cocktail mixer sampler, a bourbon insulated cup and bluegrass swag!!
Starting bid
You are bidding on some AMAZING teas, including Gingerbread Chai, Peppermint Chai, Relax, Energy and Sleepy Time tea; some yummy snacks like Stroopwafels, Sea Salt caramels, Pumpkin spice wafer rolls and shortbread cookies; awesome oversized Apres Ski mugs with honey stirrers; and a Pumpkin pound cake candle!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket loaded with Evan Williams family goodness ~ Deep Eddy Vodka and mixer, Larceny Bourbon, Lunazul Tequila, Larceny branded bourbon glasses, and more!! A party in a basket for sure!!
