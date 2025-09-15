Ford/BT1D Car Show Auction

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Starting bid
You are bidding on a basket of KY GOODNESS! Including a book of the dogs of all the KY distilleries, Peerless bourbon, Sazerac Rye bourbon, samples of Buffalo Trace and Buffalo Trace Cream, KY Mountain Coffee, Bourbon Pickels, and so much more!!
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You are bidding KY straight Bourbon Whiskey, Burks Spring Bourbon, Bottled in Bond, and 2 Bourbonville whiskey glasses!!
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You are bidding on some AWESOME swag from Raising Cane's ~ you get a cooler bag stuffed with Cane's swag, including a hat, shirt, coozies, stuffed Cane, coupons and more!!
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You are bidding on Holy Hot Cocoa Baby basket!! Filled with everything you need for a Hot Cocoa Station, this is cuteness overload!!
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You are bidding on a LARGE Vera Bradley quilted duffle, a cozy super soft ghosty blanket, a ghostie mug and candle!! Everything you need for a cozy sleepover!!
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You are bidding a basket filled a cup of Ambition <3 This is Dolly overload ~ cups, towels, measuring cups, candles, salt & pepper shakers, lazy susan, bottle opener, clips, spoon rest, oh my ~ there is so much more!!
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You are bidding on a Women's Ford Performance Dri Duck waterproof jacket ~ made to endure the weather, this is the perfect work jacket!!
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you are bidding on a Bird Eye Remote Control Drone, with camera, and a Thule all weather tuff back pack ~ Carry your drone around in style! Made of the highest quality materials, this back pack will last forever!
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You are bidding on a Bottle of EH Taylor small batch bottled in bond in the tube bourbon, and a basket filled with some of Buffalo Trace's finest gift items!! Perfect for the bourbon enthusiast!
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You are bidding a basket of bourbon greatness ~ a 200 ML Elijah Craig Barrel Select 125 proof grenade, very rare, and bourbon bonanza! You get Elijah Craig barrel select, A Larceny, Evan Williams and Pikesville shooters, bourbon swag, and even a haunted house!!
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You are bidding on an insulated fall picnic basket FILLED with fall yummies, including Pumpkin spice popcorn, pretzels, tea, maple syrup, biscotti, maple butter, maple flavored popcorn, and so much more!!
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This basket is calling all Football lovers out there!! You've got the softest Touch Down blankie, a Touch Down beanie, the most awesome blinged out 40 oz football cup, football earrings and friendship bracelets, a foot gnome, and SO MUCH football swag!! You NEED all this football goodness!
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You are bidding on a Fantastic Sam's gift basket filled with: Moisture Lock shampoo & conditioner, Color Vibrance shampoo & conditioner, Black label 3 in 1, golf balls, car coasters, a pen, a nail file and so much more!
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You are bidding on a Halloween basket filled with awesome darkside items ~ a blow globe, a haunted house, poison potion bottles, a blinged out dark light up pumpkin and more!! Don't miss out!
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You are bidding on the cutest ghosty goodness basket! A Look What You Made Me Brew 40 oz cup, sweet ghost tea lights, the softest ghosty blankie, a Ghost Era sweat shirt and MORE!
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You are bidding on a basket filled with sweet Halloween goodness, including an EEK stake, a Boo Ghosty bag, light up garland, a disco pumpkin, light up purple pumpkin and more!
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You are bidding on a $100 gift card to The Pet Station, Pet Station swag, and a FREE month of Bark Box! For the Pet lover in YOU <3
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You are bidding on some AWESOME Pickle Ball goodness ~ 2 Ford branded Pickle Ball rackets, pickle balls, Pickle Ball friendship bracelets and ear rings, and TWO Swig 32 oz cups, and more!!
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You are bidding on a Club Pilates bag filled with greatness ~ 2 Club Pilates tees, some Grip socks, a Vooray bag, a month unlimited membership to Club Pilates, and more. For the Pilates lover in YOU!
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You are bidding the perfect poolside party kit! You get a Bullfrog bluetooth waterproof speaker, Glow in The Dark Wooden Tumbling Tower, a metal water bottle,. and floats and toys for the pool!!
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You are bidding on Tea Party in a wood keepsake box! Chamomile Lavender tea, walker tea biscuits, tea mugs, and just everything you need for a tea party!
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Weller Antique 107 Bourbon ~ need I say more?
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You're bidding on a Halloween Cauldron filled with goodies ~ Rittenhouse 100 proof bottled in bond bourbon and the rare W.L. Weller Special Reserve, a treat for the Bourbon lover in you!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Fantastic Sams awesome gym bag, filled with Fantastic Sams goodness ~ a Framar brush, hot AND cold FS cups, Black Label shampoo, and Moisture Lock shampoo and conditioner.
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