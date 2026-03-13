"FORE CHARLIE – 3rd Annual Golf Tournament ⛳🐾

About this event
WELCOME PARTY
9 Holes of Golf
Fun On-Course Games:
• Best Dressed Team
• Hole-in-One Challenge
• Blue Balls
• Chase Your Tail & more!
Lunch Included 🍴Swag Bags 🎁
Raffle & Silent Auction 🎟️
Live DJ 🎶
Let’s Par-Tee!
This hole tends to get back up, making it the perfect spot to connect with all 160 golfers out on the course. It's a great opportunity for your company to join the fun- Set up a game create a lounge, or do something totally unique. It's all up to you!
Get ready for a paw-some twist on the game! Our Putting Hydrant Zone blends the fun of mini golf with the challenge of the course—creating an unforgettable experience for all.
🐶 Sponsor this interactive challenge and showcase your brand
👀 Be on-site or participate as a featured sponsor from afar
🏌️ Watch 160 golfers test their skills and see if they’re up to the challenge!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most fun and talked-about holes on the course! Golfers will be playing for SF Giants tickets....
Have your logo featured on 160 golf ball-shaped chapsticks, included in every welcome bag!
A practical and fun item golfers will use all season long in Tahoe—keeping your brand in their pocket on and off the course.
Get your logo on everyone’s favorite koozie, featured in all welcome bags! A fun and practical way to keep your brand in hand all day on the course.
Cheers to great exposure!
A hole-in-one opportunity for your brand!
Your logo will be featured on all event marketing, plus displayed on a flag at one of the 9 holes during the tournament. Even better—you’ll take the flag home as a keepsake at the end of the day!
Great visibility on and off the course.
This hole is all yours!
Your logo will be featured on event marketing and displayed on a sign at one of our amazing tee boxes—right where every golfer starts the action.
Your brand and your support can’t be missed!
BEEP BEEP! Be apart of the RIDE! Your logo will be on all marketing material. Your logo will be on the windshield of every golf cart.
Put your logo or name on a custom paw print sign, displayed in the registration area for everyone to see!
Show your PAW-some love and support while making a lasting impression on every guest.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!