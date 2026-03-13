"FORE CHARLIE – 3rd Annual Golf Tournament ⛳🐾

Get ready for a paw-some twist on the game! Our Putting Hydrant Zone blends the fun of mini golf with the challenge of the course—creating an unforgettable experience for all.

🐶 Sponsor this interactive challenge and showcase your brand

👀 Be on-site or participate as a featured sponsor from afar

🏌️ Watch 160 golfers test their skills and see if they’re up to the challenge!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most fun and talked-about holes on the course! Golfers will be playing for SF Giants tickets....