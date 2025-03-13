Dearborn Education Foundation

Hosted by

Dearborn Education Foundation

About this event

F.O.R.E. Golf Outing 2025

1 Nicklaus Dr

Dearborn, MI 48120, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
12 Playing spots Speaking opportunity Corporate logo in video program Recognition in all pre & post marketing/communications Logo golf balls included in swag bag Advertising on website for one year Placed on donor wall
Lunch Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 playing spots Announced during event Corporate logo in video program Logo item included in swag bags Corporate identity placed on welcome sign Included in all pre & post marketing/communications
Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 playing spots Announced during event Corporate logo in video program Corporate identity placed on welcome sign Included in all pre & post marketing/communications
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 playing spots Advertised on all golf carts Announced during event Included in all pre & post marketing/communications
Registration Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 playing spots Company volunteers to greet all players at check-in Branded bag to give every player Promotional items in every bag Announced during event Included in all pre & post marketing/communications
Student Foursome Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 playing spots for students Special post event photo story of support Announced during the event Trophy for winning team
Crazy Hole in One
$1,250
Signage at hole Air cannon rental
4Some Special
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 playing spots
Beverage Cart
$500
Corporate identity displayed on beverage carts Announced during the event
Individual Golfer
$250
1 playing spot
Hole Sponsor
$200
Set up at hole Signage at hole
Add a donation for Dearborn Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!