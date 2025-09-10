Fore the Children Golf Classic 2025 - Online Auction

Available Sept. 12th, 2026 - Nov. 14th, 2026. Check in Saturday afternoon, check-out the following Saturday.

4 Night Minimum Stay Required.

Located in Harbor Town, Hilton Head





Generously donated by Dr. Tony & Karen Smaldino.

5 Bedrooms | 4.5 Bathrooms

Sleeps 14

4 Kings, 4 Full (bunks), 1 Full Sleeper Sofa

8 TV's | DVD | Alexa | Wi-Fi | Gas Grill

Outdoor TV | Pool Table

Beach Gear Credits Included ($250/week)

Enjoy Daily Rounds of Golf & Children's Activities with this Home

Views of the Heron Point Golf Course

Walk to Harbour Town Marina for Restaurants, Shops and Entertainment

Private Pool {20.5' x 19'} / Additional charge to heat the pool / 8 Beach Towels for Guest Use

Guests Have Use of the 4 Car Garage

2019 Lighthouse Award Winner for New Construction

Perfect Home for Monthly and Off-Season Rentals {please call for extended stay pricing}

Access to the Sea Pines Trolley (seasonal)





The combination of classic and coastal décor accents this new custom built and designed Harbour Town gem. This house overlooks number 11 at Heron Point with a million dollar, four hundred yard view to the green of this dog leg par five.





This home has three distinct levels, five bedrooms, four and a half baths and sleeps up to 14. There are two king master suites on the first level with three more bedrooms on the third level. The second level is a large game room with a Brunswick slate pool table, 75” SMART TV and a bar that seats five. A large queen sleeper sectional accents the room. A sliding barn door separates this room from the rest of the house, or opens up this social setting just six steps from the great room and main living area .

Upon entering this home the stunning view takes you through the great room and first covered porch.



10 and 11 foot ceilings accent this open floor plan which flows into the kitchen and dining area.





The great room features elegant designs, coastal décor and colors, u shaped seating for eight, and a newly added bar with seating for three to enjoy the 75” SMART TV above the fireplace. The kitchen features a quartz island w/seating for six & flows into the dining area that seats eight w/state of the art appliances.





One of the unique architectural features are three retractable glass doors opening off the great room and dining room. These doors open to two large covered porches, one with seating for four in a casual setting with a 38” ventilated grill, refrigerator, and granite countertops flanking both sides of the grill for endless entertaining possibilities. The other with a large rectangular slate table and dining for eight.





A 75”outdoor SMART TV is visible from both patios and the pool to make weekend afternoons and evenings a sports fest while enjoying all this magnificent home has to offer. The patio also features an outdoor bathroom so the kids never need to enter the house. With these features and a private baby grand shaped pool you may never make it to the beach.





The pool offers a gas heater which is available for a fee in the off season to keep the water in the 80’s all year around. A circular paver area down by the golf course with four Adirondack chairs make this house complete for late night gatherings. Less than a half mile walk to the Harbour Town Lighthouse and amenities, but on an incredibly quaint and quiet street makes this the perfect destination to create family memories year after year.