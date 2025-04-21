Scramble Fore FA

8218 Huguenard Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46818, USA

Individual Player
$125

Includes green / cart fees, lunch, 3 drink tickets and gift bag.

Four Player Team
$500
Includes green / cart fees, lunch, 3 drink tickets per person and gift bags for four players.

Lunch Sponsor - Only One Available
$3,000
Two four player teams (as above). Special mention at lunch along with
Tent Cards with company information on lunch tables Social Media and website recognition. Logo/name on one hole sponsor sign. Logo / name on clubhouse banner

Cart Sponsor - Only Two Available
$2,500
One (1) four player team (as above). Logo or name on all carts with the opportunity to include an item in gift bags. Social Media and website recognition. Logo or name on clubhouse banner.

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
One (1) four player team (as above). Logo or name on 1 Hole Sponsor Sign. Logo or name on clubhouse banner. Opportunity to include an item in gift bags. Logo or name on sign at practice green and driving range. Social Media and website recognition.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000
One four player team (as above). Logo or name on one Hole Sponsor sign. Social Media and website recognition. Opportunity to include an item in gift bags.

Team Sponsor
$600
Logo or name on 1 Hole Sponsor Sign. One (1) four player team: green / cart fees, lunch, 3 drink tickets per person and gift bags for four players.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Logo or name on Hole Sponsor Sign.

