Gather your crew and hit the course for a round of golf that truly makes a difference. Your foursome registration not only guarantees a great day on the greens but also directly supports a local West Michigan woman battling breast cancer.
Your Foursome Includes:
✔️ 18 holes of golf with cart
✔️ Lunch and post-round reception
✔️ Contests, raffles, and prizes throughout the day
✔️ The chance to meet and support this year’s Tough Titty recipient
Two-Some
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two-Somes will be paired with another two-some.
Hole Sponsorship
$250
Put your business front and center while making a meaningful impact! A Hole Sponsorship is a fantastic way to support West Michigan women facing breast cancer while gaining visibility among a community of golfers, business leaders, and change-makers.
What’s Included in Your Hole Sponsorship:
✔️ Custom Signage featuring your business or personal dedication at one of the course’s holes
✔️ Goodie Bag Opportunity – Provide branded swag, giveaways, or promotional materials to be included in every golfer’s bag
✔️ Direct Impact – 100% of funds raised go directly to supporting this year’s Tough Titty recipient
Title Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Become a Title Sponsor for the Fore The Fight: One Tough Titty Golf Outing and take a leading role in supporting a West Michigan woman battling breast cancer. This premier sponsorship not only amplifies your brand but directly fuels financial relief for this year’s Tough Titty recipient, making a tangible, life-changing impact.
Title Sponsorship Includes:
✔️ Logo Placement on the Primary Event Banner and all printed materials
✔️ Logo Placement on Beverage Cart Signage
✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address the crowd during the opening or closing announcements
✔️ Branded Swag – Provide items for golfer goodie bags
✔️ Foursome Registration – Enjoy a round of golf (If you’d prefer your full sponsorship to go toward the fundraising effort, let Jen know, and 100% of your contribution will directly benefit this year’s recipient.)
