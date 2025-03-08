Become a Title Sponsor for the Fore The Fight: One Tough Titty Golf Outing and take a leading role in supporting a West Michigan woman battling breast cancer. This premier sponsorship not only amplifies your brand but directly fuels financial relief for this year’s Tough Titty recipient, making a tangible, life-changing impact. Title Sponsorship Includes: ✔️ Logo Placement on the Primary Event Banner and all printed materials ✔️ Logo Placement on Beverage Cart Signage ✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address the crowd during the opening or closing announcements ✔️ Branded Swag – Provide items for golfer goodie bags ✔️ Foursome Registration – Enjoy a round of golf (If you’d prefer your full sponsorship to go toward the fundraising effort, let Jen know, and 100% of your contribution will directly benefit this year’s recipient.)

Become a Title Sponsor for the Fore The Fight: One Tough Titty Golf Outing and take a leading role in supporting a West Michigan woman battling breast cancer. This premier sponsorship not only amplifies your brand but directly fuels financial relief for this year’s Tough Titty recipient, making a tangible, life-changing impact. Title Sponsorship Includes: ✔️ Logo Placement on the Primary Event Banner and all printed materials ✔️ Logo Placement on Beverage Cart Signage ✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address the crowd during the opening or closing announcements ✔️ Branded Swag – Provide items for golfer goodie bags ✔️ Foursome Registration – Enjoy a round of golf (If you’d prefer your full sponsorship to go toward the fundraising effort, let Jen know, and 100% of your contribution will directly benefit this year’s recipient.)

More details...