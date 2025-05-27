Fore the Future: Party with Purpose

Enjoy your own private bay at Topgolf with space for up to 8 guests.
Show off your brand—bring company swag and signage to be proudly displayed at the event bar and featured across Charleston Women in Tech’s social media. * The bay hold 8 guests - 6 players per game and 2 non-players.
Admit One
$100
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.
Presenting Sponsor – “Buy the Bay” Premier Package
$1,500
Be the spotlight sponsor of the Charleston Women in Tech Topgolf event! As the Presenting Sponsor, your company will receive premier logo placement and signage featured on everything—from event displays and bar signage to CHSWIT social media and all promotional materials.Also included are 2 tickets to the event.
Lead the way in supporting women in tech while gaining high-impact visibility in Charleston’s thriving tech community.
