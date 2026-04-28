Downtown Tipp City Partnership Inc

Hosted by

Downtown Tipp City Partnership Inc

About this event

Fore the Love of Downtown

5327 Worley Rd

Tipp City, OH 45371, USA

Playing Solo? We’ve Got You.
$75

Sign up as an individual and we’ll pair you with a team for a fun and easy experience. It’s a great way to meet new people while enjoying a day on the course.

Includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and raffle prizes.

Bring Your Crew – Team of 4
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your friends or coworkers and sign up as a team for Fore the Love of Downtown. Enjoy a day of golf, connection, and a little friendly competition—all while supporting the heart of our community.

Includes 18 holes, lunch, and raffle prizes for each player.

Play & Promote Package
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team and showcase your business with a hole sponsorship at Fore the Love of Downtown. It’s the perfect way to support downtown while connecting with the community in a fun and memorable way.

Includes a team of four golfers, lunch, raffle eligibility, and hole signage.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Keep the day moving and your brand front and center. This exclusive sponsorship includes a team of four golfers and high-visibility recognition as the beverage cart makes its way across the course.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Put your brand in motion with this course-wide sponsorship. Includes a team of four golfers and visibility on carts seen by every player throughout the event.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Hole Sponsor – $150
Includes hole signage and event recognition.

Interactive Hole Sponsor
$100

Create a memorable moment on the course. Set up a tent or booth at your sponsored hole and engage directly with golfers through games, giveaways, or a unique experience, with recognition throughout the event.

Give Back to Downtown – Any Amount
Pay what you can

Give Back to Downtown – Any Amount
Support the work of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership with a simple donation. Every contribution helps us continue creating experiences that bring our community together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!