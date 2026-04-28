About this event
Sign up as an individual and we’ll pair you with a team for a fun and easy experience. It’s a great way to meet new people while enjoying a day on the course.
Includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and raffle prizes.
Grab your friends or coworkers and sign up as a team for Fore the Love of Downtown. Enjoy a day of golf, connection, and a little friendly competition—all while supporting the heart of our community.
Includes 18 holes, lunch, and raffle prizes for each player.
Bring your team and showcase your business with a hole sponsorship at Fore the Love of Downtown. It’s the perfect way to support downtown while connecting with the community in a fun and memorable way.
Includes a team of four golfers, lunch, raffle eligibility, and hole signage.
Keep the day moving and your brand front and center. This exclusive sponsorship includes a team of four golfers and high-visibility recognition as the beverage cart makes its way across the course.
Put your brand in motion with this course-wide sponsorship. Includes a team of four golfers and visibility on carts seen by every player throughout the event.
Hole Sponsor – $150
Includes hole signage and event recognition.
Create a memorable moment on the course. Set up a tent or booth at your sponsored hole and engage directly with golfers through games, giveaways, or a unique experience, with recognition throughout the event.
Give Back to Downtown – Any Amount
Support the work of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership with a simple donation. Every contribution helps us continue creating experiences that bring our community together.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!