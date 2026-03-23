Huron Academic Endeavors

Hosted by

Huron Academic Endeavors

About this event

Forest Endeavors Summer Camp, 2026

1963 Allen Rd

Smiths Creek, MI 48074, USA

Session 1
$150

Please use this ticket to register for Session 1 of Summer Camp. T/Th, June 2-25.

Session 2
$150

Please use this ticket to register for Session 2 of Summer Camp. T/Th, July 14-August 6.

Group Discount - Session 1, Session 2
$275

Please use this ticket to register for both sessions of Summer Camp. Receive a $25 off per student!

One-Day Drop-In, Session 1
$80

You will commit to one day (either Tuesday or Thursday).

The other day will be available to you as a drop-in! Drop-in the day of Camp is $15/day, per student.

One-Day Drop-In, Session 2
$80

You will commit to one day (either Tuesday or Thursday).

The other day will be available to you as a drop-in! Drop-in the day of Camp is $15/day, per student.

One-Day Drop-In, Both Sessions
$160

You will commit to one day (either Tuesday or Thursday).

The other day will be available to you as a drop-in! Drop-in the day of Camp is $15/day, per student.

Add a donation for Huron Academic Endeavors

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!