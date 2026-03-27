Forest, Food & Fire: Ecological Food Ways Summit & Indigenous Chef Challenge

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About this event
Having limited tickets, we ask for a deposit/donation of $25, to ensure people attend and don't take up a space for people that would like to. You can get your deposit returned at the registration table OR support our work with a donation! Note this ticket does not include the Indigenous Chef Challenge nor camping.
Please let us know how many people will be attending at checkout.
Please feel no obligation for the deposit/donation. We thank you for any support you are able to give and we are so grateful for your attendance!
This is an evening event and will be recorded. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you consent to being on film.
Please feel no obligation for a donation. We thank you for any support you are able to give and we are so grateful for your attendance!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!