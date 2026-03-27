The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration

Hosted by

The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration

About this event

Forest, Food & Fire: Ecological Food Ways Summit & Indigenous Chef Challenge

1932B Mountain Church Rd

Middletown, MD 21769, USA

Class-day access 1 person: $25 Deposit/donation
Pay what you can

Having limited tickets, we ask for a deposit/donation of $25, to ensure people attend and don't take up a space for people that would like to. You can get your deposit returned at the registration table OR support our work with a donation! Note this ticket does not include the Indigenous Chef Challenge nor camping.

Family Ticket Class-day access $25 Deposit/donation
Pay what you can

Please let us know how many people will be attending at checkout.

Class day access: Indigenous, School Professionals, W&M
Pay what you can

Please feel no obligation for the deposit/donation. We thank you for any support you are able to give and we are so grateful for your attendance!

Indigenous Chef Challenge $40/person
Pay what you can

This is an evening event and will be recorded. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you consent to being on film.

Chef Challenge: Indigenous, School Professionals & W&M
Pay what you can

Please feel no obligation for a donation. We thank you for any support you are able to give and we are so grateful for your attendance!

Camping per site per night $25
Pay what you can
Add a donation for The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration

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