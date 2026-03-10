Forest Magic Camp 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Arizona
Register your camper for Session 1, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 deposit, and must be paid in full before the end of the day on May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable.
Register your camper for Session 1, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details Must be paid in full before the end of the day on May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable
Register your camper for Session 2, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 family deposit, and must be paid in full before May 1, 2026. Camp Fees are non refundable
Register your camper for Session 2, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price must be paid in full before May 1, 2026. Camp Fees are non refundable
Register your camper for Session 3, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 family deposit. And must be paid in full before May 1.Camp Fees are non refundable
Register your camper for Session 3, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details And must be paid in full before May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable
Register your camper for additional weeks if you have already discussed with us, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details Camp Fees are non refundable
You can pay your deposit to save your spots even before you pay your full registration fees Camp Fees are non refundable
This just makes sure you don't get double credit for the deposit you already paid if you are buying multiple tickets. Its weird I know, but This is how we figured out a way to make it work mathematically since you can only apply one discount per cart...
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!