Montessori Forest Adventurers

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Montessori Forest Adventurers

About this event

Forest Magic Camp 2026

Forest Magic Camp Flagstaff

Arizona

Early Bird Session 1: June 15 - June 26, Including deposit
$600
Available until May 1

Register your camper for Session 1, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 deposit, and must be paid in full before the end of the day on May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable.

Early Bird Session 1: June 15 - 26, already paid deposit
$500
Available until May 1

Register your camper for Session 1, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details Must be paid in full before the end of the day on May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable

Early Bird Session 2: June 29 - July 10 Including deposit
$600
Available until May 1

Register your camper for Session 2, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 family deposit, and must be paid in full before May 1, 2026. Camp Fees are non refundable

Early Bird Session 2: June 29 - July 10 Already paid deposit
$500
Available until May 1

Register your camper for Session 2, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price must be paid in full before May 1, 2026. Camp Fees are non refundable

Early Bird Session 3: July 13 - July 24 Including deposit
$600

Register your camper for Session 3, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details This price includes the $100 family deposit. And must be paid in full before May 1.Camp Fees are non refundable

Early Bird Session 3: July 13 - 24 Already paid deposit
$500

Register your camper for Session 3, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details And must be paid in full before May 1. Camp Fees are non refundable

Additional Week Special Session
$350

Register your camper for additional weeks if you have already discussed with us, details available here: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details Camp Fees are non refundable

FAMILY DEPOSIT ONLY - Forest Magic Camp 2026
$100

You can pay your deposit to save your spots even before you pay your full registration fees Camp Fees are non refundable

Multiple camper fix for folks that have already paid the dep
$100

This just makes sure you don't get double credit for the deposit you already paid if you are buying multiple tickets. Its weird I know, but This is how we figured out a way to make it work mathematically since you can only apply one discount per cart...

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