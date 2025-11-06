Forest Park Band Boosters Inc's Christkindlmarkt Menu

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About this shop
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels
DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade
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