Forest Park Band Boosters Inc

Offered by

Forest Park Band Boosters Inc

About this shop

Forest Park Band Boosters Inc's Christkindlmarkt Menu

Chicken & Dumpling Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Chili Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Chicken Salad on Croissant Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
German Bologna Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Cheeseburger Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Hamburger Meal
$10

INCLUDES your choice of chips OR fruit cup and a drink.

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Bowl of Chili
$6
0
Bowl of Chicken & Dumplings
$6
0
Chicken Salad on Croissant
$7
0
German Bologna
$6
0
Cheeseburger
$6
0
Hamburger
$5
0
Chips
$2

CHIPS: Lays regular, Lays BBQ, Doritos Nachos, Cheetos crunchy or pretzels


0
Drinks
$3

DRINKS: Diet Pepsi, Diet Mt. Dew, Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Starry, Aquafina water, Cool Blue Raspberry Gatorade or Fruit Punch Gatorade

0
Fruit Cup
$2
0

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