A green square overlaying a forest canopy advertises the Forest Bioeconomy Symposium, detailing dates, a website, the Forest WRX Alliance logo, and location.
Forest WRX

Hosted by

Forest WRX

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities for the Forest Bioeconomy Symposium

Humboldt County

CA, USA

Old Growth Sponsor (Exclusive Presenting Sponsor)
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Join us as the Symposium's presenting sponsor and make the largest impact in bringing together leaders, innovators, and communities to advance California's forest bioeconomy and resilient forests.


Benefits:

  • Exclusive event naming rights
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials
  • Opening remarks during the symposium
  • Featured press coverage
  • 6 complimentary registrations with priority seating
  • VIP introductions to key partners and decision-makers
Redwood Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Play a leading role in supporting the partnerships and conversations that drive innovation in sustainable forestry and wood utilization.


Benefits:

  • Premier logo on program, signage, website, and event materials
  • Featured press release recognition
  • 4 complimentary registrations
  • Priority networking opportunities
Douglas Fir Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Help advance practical solutions by supporting collaboration among industry, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event signage, program, and website
  • Recognition in press release and event story
  • 3 complimentary registrations
  • Networking with industry leaders and partners
Oak Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support the exchange of ideas and partnerships that strengthen forest resilience and rural economic development.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event signage, program, and website
  • Recognition in event press release
  • 2 complimentary registrations
Spruce Sponsor
$750

Contribute to a more resilient future for California's forests and forest-based communities.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event signage and website
  • Recognition in event press release
  • 1 complimentary registration
Seedling Sponsor
$250

Help grow the next generation of forest stewardship and bioeconomy innovation.


Benefits:

  • Organization name listed on the event website
  • 1 complimentary registration
Evening Reception Sponsor: Hosted Bar
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Create a welcoming space where attendees can build relationships, exchange ideas, and spark collaborations that continue long after the symposium.


Benefits:

  • Exclusive naming rights at the hosted bar
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Logo in the event program
  • 2 complimentary registrations
Evening Reception Sponsor: Appetizers
$2,000

Help create an inviting atmosphere that encourages conversation, connection, and new partnerships during the evening reception.


Benefits:

  • Naming rights for food service
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Logo in the event program
  • 1 complimentary registration
Evening Reception Sponsor: Live Music
$1,500

Enhance the evening reception by creating a memorable atmosphere that encourages attendees to connect and celebrate the day's conversations.


Benefits:

  • "Music provided by" recognition
  • Recognition on event signage
  • 1 complimentary registration
Field Visit Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Make hands-on learning possible by supporting an immersive field experience that showcases innovative forest stewardship and wood utilization in action.


Benefits:

  • Naming rights on field tour materials and waivers
  • Recognition throughout the tour
  • 2 complimentary registrations
Event Sponsor: Morning Refreshments
$1,000

Kick off the day by welcoming attendees with coffee and refreshments that fuel learning, networking, and collaboration.


Benefits:

  • "Refreshments provided by" recognition
  • Recognition on event signage
  • 1 complimentary registration
Event Sponsor: Luncheon
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring attendees together for meaningful conversations and networking during one of the symposium's signature gathering opportunities.


Benefits:

  • Naming rights for the luncheon
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Logo in the event program
  • 2 complimentary registrations
Event Sponsor: Lanyards & Badges
$750

Keep your name visible throughout the symposium by providing the lanyards and badges every attendee will wear.


Benefits:

  • Logo on all attendee lanyards and name badges

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!