Sponsorship Opportunities for the Forest Bioeconomy Symposium

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About this event
Join us as the Symposium's presenting sponsor and make the largest impact in bringing together leaders, innovators, and communities to advance California's forest bioeconomy and resilient forests.
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Play a leading role in supporting the partnerships and conversations that drive innovation in sustainable forestry and wood utilization.
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Help advance practical solutions by supporting collaboration among industry, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders.
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Support the exchange of ideas and partnerships that strengthen forest resilience and rural economic development.
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Contribute to a more resilient future for California's forests and forest-based communities.
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Help grow the next generation of forest stewardship and bioeconomy innovation.
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Create a welcoming space where attendees can build relationships, exchange ideas, and spark collaborations that continue long after the symposium.
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Help create an inviting atmosphere that encourages conversation, connection, and new partnerships during the evening reception.
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Enhance the evening reception by creating a memorable atmosphere that encourages attendees to connect and celebrate the day's conversations.
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Make hands-on learning possible by supporting an immersive field experience that showcases innovative forest stewardship and wood utilization in action.
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Kick off the day by welcoming attendees with coffee and refreshments that fuel learning, networking, and collaboration.
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Bring attendees together for meaningful conversations and networking during one of the symposium's signature gathering opportunities.
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Keep your name visible throughout the symposium by providing the lanyards and badges every attendee will wear.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!