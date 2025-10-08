🌲Forest Therapy & Mindful Movement 🍂: Rooted in Flow

Hosted by
About this event
This fee covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.
This fee helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.
This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard fee a barrier. While it doesn't cover the full cost of the event, your participation is welcome and valued.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!