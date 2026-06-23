Forest [Washington Performances]

About this event
The performance is designed with 7 different scenes along the dirt road, covering a walking distance of 1.5 miles round-trip from your parked car and back again. The distance between each scene is no longer than a 10 minute walk. There are mild inclines along the road. Please make a note in purchasing if you have any access needs concerning sight, sound, or mobility. Those with limited mobility are encouraged to purchase an Accessible Ticket.
This reserves a spot on the golf cart for those who need mobility support. Space is limited to 3 spots per show. Please make a note during purchasing if you have any additional access needs.
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