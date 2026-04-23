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Chasing the Rainbows

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Forever Footprints Golf Classic

Bruins Hampus Lindholm Signed Puck item
Bruins Hampus Lindholm Signed Puck
$75

Starting bid

This puck was signed by current Bruins #27 defenseman Hampus Lindholm.


Donated by Boston Bruins Foundation

Level 99 Passes
$70

Starting bid

(4) 2-hour passes to Level 99 A first-of-its-kind destination for adults featuring real-world, interactive social gaming with over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments.


Location: Providence, RI

Donated By Level 99 Providence

P- Bruins Tickets item
P- Bruins Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Voucher pass for 4 tickets to any 2026/2027 home game


Donated By Providence Bruins

Experience the Best of Rhode Island Basket
$125

Starting bid

Discover the charm, flavor, and local favorites of the Ocean State with this thoughtfully curated basket worth over $175!

Enjoy a 4-person tour of one of the iconic Newport Mansions, savor delicious locally whipped honey from Aquidneck Honey, refresh your home with a gift card to Cardi's Furniture, and treat yourself to classic seaside favorites with a gift card to Iggy's Boardwalk.

A perfect way to enjoy the sights, tastes, and traditions that make Rhode Island so special!


Donated by Aquidneck Honey, Cardi's, Iggy's Boardwalk, and Newport Mansions

Foodie Favorites: Restaurant Gift Card Bonanza
$75

Starting bid

Some of our local favorites! over $125 value!

  • Brass Monkey (Providence, Ri)
  • Bliss Restaurant (Attleboro, Ma)
  • Leo's Ristorante (Bristol, Ri)


Donated by Brass Monkey thanks to Krystal, Bliss Restaurant, and Leo's Ristorante thanks to Gillian

Honey lovers gift set
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy this perfect combination of curated honeys from a local New England company. Over $115 value!

  • Canvas Tote Bag
  • Wildflower Honey
  • Cranberry Honey
  • Whipped Hot Garlic Honey
  • Whipped Lemon
  • Whipped Lavendar
  • Honey Sticks
  • Lip Balm (3)

Donated by Aquidneck Honey

Golfers gift basket item
Golfers gift basket
$90

Starting bid

5 dozen Titleist ProV1x, Titleist golf towel, Titleist hat, 75th anniversary ball marker, and a Team Titleist pen anonymously donated

Wine Lovers basket item
Wine Lovers basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of Belle Glos Pinot Noir and Fleur de Mer Rose with some new seamless wine glass set! 🍷valued at over $75 donated by Peyton Nardella

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!