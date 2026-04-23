Forever Footprints Golf Classic

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This puck was signed by current Bruins #27 defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
Donated by Boston Bruins Foundation
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(4) 2-hour passes to Level 99 A first-of-its-kind destination for adults featuring real-world, interactive social gaming with over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments.
Location: Providence, RI
Donated By Level 99 Providence
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Voucher pass for 4 tickets to any 2026/2027 home game
Donated By Providence Bruins
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Discover the charm, flavor, and local favorites of the Ocean State with this thoughtfully curated basket worth over $175!
Enjoy a 4-person tour of one of the iconic Newport Mansions, savor delicious locally whipped honey from Aquidneck Honey, refresh your home with a gift card to Cardi's Furniture, and treat yourself to classic seaside favorites with a gift card to Iggy's Boardwalk.
A perfect way to enjoy the sights, tastes, and traditions that make Rhode Island so special!
Donated by Aquidneck Honey, Cardi's, Iggy's Boardwalk, and Newport Mansions
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Some of our local favorites! over $125 value!
Donated by Brass Monkey thanks to Krystal, Bliss Restaurant, and Leo's Ristorante thanks to Gillian
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Enjoy this perfect combination of curated honeys from a local New England company. Over $115 value!
Donated by Aquidneck Honey
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5 dozen Titleist ProV1x, Titleist golf towel, Titleist hat, 75th anniversary ball marker, and a Team Titleist pen anonymously donated
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of Belle Glos Pinot Noir and Fleur de Mer Rose with some new seamless wine glass set! 🍷valued at over $75 donated by Peyton Nardella
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!