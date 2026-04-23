Forever Footprints Golf Classic

Discover the charm, flavor, and local favorites of the Ocean State with this thoughtfully curated basket worth over $175!

Enjoy a 4-person tour of one of the iconic Newport Mansions, savor delicious locally whipped honey from Aquidneck Honey, refresh your home with a gift card to Cardi's Furniture, and treat yourself to classic seaside favorites with a gift card to Iggy's Boardwalk.

A perfect way to enjoy the sights, tastes, and traditions that make Rhode Island so special!





Donated by Aquidneck Honey, Cardi's, Iggy's Boardwalk, and Newport Mansions