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About this event
$
Memorial Tag
Each Forever Friends Memorial Tag is a 2-inch round brass tag, thoughtfully crafted to honor your beloved pet. The tag will be engraved with your pet’s name and date of passing, creating a lasting tribute.
You may also choose to include an engraved symbol—such as a paw print, bird, fish, heart, or other design—placed beneath the name and date. Adding a symbol is optional and offers a personal touch to reflect your pet’s spirit.
Tags remain on display for five years, offering a dedicated space to honor your pet’s memory.
Each tag is designed to be simple, elegant, and enduring, ensuring your pet’s memory is beautifully preserved.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!