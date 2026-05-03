Forever Girlfriends's Shop

The 92% Varsity Jacket is more than fashion it’s a statement of resilience, leadership, and collective power.

The number 92% represents what Black women have always been: the backbone. The most reliable. The ones who show up, carry the weight, and still rise. It reflects our unmatched commitment to family, community, leadership, and impact even when the odds aren’t built for us.

This jacket was designed to honor Black women who lead with strength, style, and purpose. The varsity silhouette symbolizes legacy and pride because Black women don’t just participate in culture, we define it.

Every 92% Varsity Jacket purchased directly supports Forever Girlfriends 2026 programming, funding initiatives rooted in:



Sisterhood & community care

Economic empowerment & education

Wellness, self-care, and healing spaces

Youth, motherhood, and legacy-building programs

When you wear the 92%, you’re wearing impact.

You’re investing in Black women.

You’re funding the future.