Forever Pink Foundation Presents Secure the Bag 2025
One Entry
$40
🎟️The Luxe Starter:
Take your first step toward luxury! This option gives you 1 raffle ticket for your chance to win a $2,000 Louis Vuitton gift card or a $500 Coach gift card. It’s a chic way to support scholarships, grants, and charitable programs while entering to win big. One ticket, one fabulous opportunity! 💖✨
🎟️The Luxe Starter:
Take your first step toward luxury! This option gives you 1 raffle ticket for your chance to win a $2,000 Louis Vuitton gift card or a $500 Coach gift card. It’s a chic way to support scholarships, grants, and charitable programs while entering to win big. One ticket, one fabulous opportunity! 💖✨
Two Entries
$50
This includes 2 tickets
🎟️ Double the Glam:
Why stop at one? With 2 raffle tickets, your odds just doubled—and so did your impact! 💫 Your contribution helps fund educational and community initiatives while bringing you closer to your Louis Vuitton or Coach dreams. Give a little more, gain a lot more! 💼💕
🎟️ Double the Glam:
Why stop at one? With 2 raffle tickets, your odds just doubled—and so did your impact! 💫 Your contribution helps fund educational and community initiatives while bringing you closer to your Louis Vuitton or Coach dreams. Give a little more, gain a lot more! 💼💕
Three Entries
$85
This includes 3 tickets
🎟️ Triple the Style:
Turn heads and change lives! This level gets you 3 raffle tickets, giving you a fashionable edge in the drawing and making an even greater contribution to the mission of the Forever Pink Foundation, Inc. Scholarships, service, and serious style—what more could you ask for? 🎓👠
🎟️ Triple the Style:
Turn heads and change lives! This level gets you 3 raffle tickets, giving you a fashionable edge in the drawing and making an even greater contribution to the mission of the Forever Pink Foundation, Inc. Scholarships, service, and serious style—what more could you ask for? 🎓👠
Four Entries
$105
This includes 4 tickets
🎟️ The Ultimate Glow-Up:
For our most fabulous supporters, this level includes 4 raffle tickets—maximizing your chances of winning while making a meaningful difference. 💎 Your support fuels impactful programs and puts you in prime position to strut away with that $2,000 LV gift card or $500 Coach gift card. 👑👜 Let’s glow up and give back!
🎟️ The Ultimate Glow-Up:
For our most fabulous supporters, this level includes 4 raffle tickets—maximizing your chances of winning while making a meaningful difference. 💎 Your support fuels impactful programs and puts you in prime position to strut away with that $2,000 LV gift card or $500 Coach gift card. 👑👜 Let’s glow up and give back!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!