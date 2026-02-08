Forever R Children - 4th Annual Spring Event

Hosted by
About this event
This Premier sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition on all printed materials, the event website, and onsite at the event
• Premier marketing space on the Forever R Children shower bus
• Recognition in paid media advertising and in the official event press release
• 4 to 5 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Sixteen (16) event seats
This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition in paid media and onsite at the event
• Logo placement on the Forever R Children shower bus
• 2 to 3 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Eight (8) event seats
This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Premiere placement of your corporate logo on event signage and event slideshow
• Logo recognition in paid media, on the event website, and onsite at the event
• Logo placement on the Forever R Children shower bus
• 1 to 2 minutes of speaking time at the podium during the event program
• Eight (8) event seats
This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Logo placement on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Logo recognition on the event website
• Six (6) event seats
This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Name recognition on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Name recognition on social media and the event website
• Four (4) event seats
This sponsorship includes the following recognition and event privileges:
• Name recognition on event signage and in the event slideshow
• Name recognition on social media and the event website
These tickets are available for anyone who would like to attend or sponsors who wish to purchase additional seats beyond those included in their sponsorship package. Tickets are $60 per person through April 24. After April 24, ticket prices go up to $70 per person.
These tickets are available for anyone who would like to attend or sponsors who wish to purchase additional seats beyond those included in their sponsorship package. Tickets are $60 per person through April 24. After April 24, ticket prices go up to $70 per person.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!