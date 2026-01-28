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Forever R Children

About this event

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Forever R Children's Silent Auction - Goodyear Blimp Ride for 2

🌤️ Soar the Skies on the World-Famous Goodyear Blimp! item
🌤️ Soar the Skies on the World-Famous Goodyear Blimp!
$700

Starting bid

Bid on a rare, invitation-only experience: a 45-minute flight for two aboard the world-famous Goodyear Blimp.


This bucket-list adventure is not available for public purchase and is offered to only a select few each year.


Flight dates are scheduled as availability allows and are weather dependent.


An unforgettable way to support a great cause while soaring above it all.


Please Note: WINNER NEEDS TO BE PRESENT AT MARCH MADNESS REVERSE RAFFLE AT MAIN STREET SALOON.

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