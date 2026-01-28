Forever R Children's Silent Auction - Goodyear Blimp Ride for 2

Bid on a rare, invitation-only experience: a 45-minute flight for two aboard the world-famous Goodyear Blimp.





This bucket-list adventure is not available for public purchase and is offered to only a select few each year.





Flight dates are scheduled as availability allows and are weather dependent.





An unforgettable way to support a great cause while soaring above it all.





Please Note: WINNER NEEDS TO BE PRESENT AT MARCH MADNESS REVERSE RAFFLE AT MAIN STREET SALOON.