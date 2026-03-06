Fork & Film 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Help make Fork & Film Family Night possible. Event Sponsors provide major support for the evening and help ensure foster and kinship families can attend at no cost.
Support the shared meal that brings families together. Food Sponsors help cover the cost of dinner and refreshments for this community gathering.
Provide a Family Support Kit filled with practical resources and encouragement for foster and kinship families served by Sotera.
Cover the cost of admission for a foster or kinship family so they can enjoy a fun evening of food, activities, and community.
Every contribution helps make Fork & Film possible. Choose an amount that works for you and help create a welcoming evening for families in our community.
Local businesses are also welcome to contribute door prizes for the evening as another way to support families and be recognized as a community partner.
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