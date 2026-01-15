Fork in the Road

Hosted by
About this event
Priority entry, first to get food, and access to VIP‑only tables
-A special VIP table for your group
-2 bottles of wine
-Private server
-Name on all sponsorship materials
-Includes a t-shirt for each person at the table
-Shout out from Emcee
-Logo displayed on swag bags (will be provided; you just need to send logo)
-Company swag included in the bags
(must provide your own)
-Shout out from Emcee
-Name on all wine glasses
-Name on all sponsorship materials
-Shout-out from Emcee
-Logo on signage at the bar
-Name/logo on all sponsorship-related materials
-Shout out from the Emcee
Logo displayed on signage at a chef’s station
Logo on water bottle placed at each table setting
-Company name and/or logo on every napkin
-Shout out from Emcee
-Display your company’s banner at the event. You will need to supply the banner, put it up, and take it down.
-Shout out from Emcee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!