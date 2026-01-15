Hosted by

Building Careers Foundation

About this event

Fork in the Road

General Admission
$75
VIP Admission
$125

Priority entry, first to get food, and access to VIP‑only tables

VIP Table
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-A special VIP table for your group

-2 bottles of wine

-Private server

-Name on all sponsorship materials

-Includes a t-shirt for each person at the table

-Shout out from Emcee

Swag Bag Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Logo displayed on swag bags (will be provided; you just need to send logo)


-Company swag included in the bags

(must provide your own)


-Shout out from Emcee

Wine Glass Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Name on all wine glasses

-Name on all sponsorship materials

-Shout-out from Emcee

Bar Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo on signage at the bar

-Name/logo on all sponsorship-related materials

-Shout out from the Emcee

Chef Stand Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed on signage at a chef’s station

Water Bottle Sponsor - $450 - 1 Ticket Included
$450

Logo on water bottle placed at each table setting

Napkin Sponsor
$400

-Company name and/or logo on every napkin

-Shout out from Emcee

Banner Sponsor
$350

-Display your company’s banner at the event. You will need to supply the banner, put it up, and take it down.


-Shout out from Emcee

Media Sponsor
$5,000
Add a donation for Building Careers Foundation

$

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