FORLAMY DREAMS ORGANIZATION Inc.

Offered by

FORLAMY DREAMS ORGANIZATION Inc.

About the memberships

Forlamy Dreams Organization's Memberships

Community Supporter Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Support our mission to empower communities through education, youth development, and humanitarian programs. Members receive newsletters, invitations to community events, and impact updates.

Advocate Member
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

Help expand programs supporting education, leadership, and community development. Includes all Community Supporter benefits plus priority invitations to workshops and recognition in supporter communications.

Leadership Circle
$120

Valid until March 23, 2027

Designed for committed supporters who want to make a deeper impact. Members help sponsor outreach programs and receive exclusive updates, recognition, and invitations to leadership networking events.

Community Partner
$250

Valid until March 23, 2027

For businesses and organizations supporting Forlamy Dreams Organization initiatives. Includes public recognition, partnership opportunities, and collaboration invitations.

Available until Jul 30
Early Bird Supporter
$25

Valid until March 23, 2027

Limited-time discounted membership supporting the launch of Forlamy Dreams Organization programs. Early supporters help build sustainable community impact.

Pay-What-You-Can Membership
Pay what you can

No expiration

We believe everyone should be able to support our mission. Choose an amount that fits your financial ability while helping Forlamy Dreams Organization programs. Members receive newsletters, invitations to events, and impact updates.


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