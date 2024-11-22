Gold Coast Forum
eventClosed
AJC CEO, 1990-2022 David Harris Discusses and Signs ON THE FRONT LINES
330 S Oyster Bay Rd
Syosset, NY 11791
addExtraDonation
$
General admission
free
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and does NOT include a book.
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and does NOT include a book.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Book Ticket
$33.84
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and includes ONE copy of the book.
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and includes ONE copy of the book.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout