Centro Cultural Quilombo Inc

Forró Dance Series (4 Sessions)

1802 W Berteau Ave #215

Chicago, IL 60613, USA

Forró Series
$80

Four weekly Forró classes. Beginner-friendly, progressive learning. Perfect for building skills and confidence.

4-Week Series — Partner Sign-Up (25% Off)
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend or partner and you both save 25%! Learn Forró together in this fun series!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!