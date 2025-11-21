Fort Bend County 4-H Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Individual package of shelled pecan halves in 3 oz, re-sealable packages. Grown by faculty/staff in the Department of Horticultural Sciences, Texas A&M University, at the TAMU Pecan Orchard in the Brazos Bottom. Nine miles from TAMU main campus.
5 snack packs of shelled pecan halves in 3 oz, re-sealable packages. Grown by faculty/staff in the Department of Horticultural Sciences, Texas A&M University, at the TAMU Pecan Orchard in the Brazos Bottom. Nine miles from TAMU main campus.
Make sure all of your records are stored in a protected cover so that you have them in good condition for presenting! Measures 8 1/2" x 11".
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!